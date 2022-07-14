Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of hosting an international virtual panel for World Maternal Mental Health Awareness Day on May 5.
Our panelists included Gabriella Ignaz, a well-being expert from Austria; Ilona Bannister, author of “When I Ran Away from England”; and Leslie Garo, founder of Malama Yo Mama from Maui, Hawaii.
During our discussion, Bannister mentioned a quote she had heard recently, “Women are not born mothers. We become mothers.”
In the wake of the landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and as our own legislature is preparing a vote on abortion restrictions this July, as a community we must recognize that whether we are mothers by chance, choice or force, the virtue of motherhood must not solely be found in the preservation of holding life.
When a child is born, so is a mother. So, who is going to hold the mother?
I became a maternal mental health advocate in 2019 after sharing my experience with postpartum depression on the TEDx Fort Wayne stage. Afterward, I received an overwhelming number of stories from other mothers, seeking solidarity and receiving validation after sharing their own traumatic experiences becoming mothers.
Since then, it became my mission to raise awareness for maternal mental health, serve mothers in our community and give a voice to the unheard. I am a board member of the Postpartum Support International – Indiana Chapter, certified in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, certified as a peer recovery specialist and founder of Mission: Motherhood.
Through community collaborations, we create safe spaces for women to process their motherhood and receive the practical, emotional and social support they need to thrive, not just survive, each day.
Through my experience, I firmly believe it takes a village to r.a.i.s.e. a mother with reverence, awareness, inclusion, support and education. Now more than ever, as a community, we are obligated to invest in the livelihood of our mothers.
We must commit to set them on paths toward success rather than leave them to find their own way.
This is how we r.a.i.s.e. our mothers:
Through reverence, we recognize the extreme value of mothers in our families, communities and workplaces.
Naomi Stalden, author of “What Mothers Do” writes, “Each mother is preparing her child to belong to the society we all share. … If mothers feel unimportant, then surely the value of their work is not being properly acknowledged.”
Mothers are the backbone of society at large. Pregnancy and early motherhood can be some of the most rewarding and extremely challenging times in a mother’s life; often this is a time when she feels most misunderstood, lost and alone.
A mother who lacks the support to bond with her child further affects the development of her child, continuing the cycle. Reverence for a mother means not discrediting her voice or value to society, but rather celebrating, supporting and honoring her more than a catalyst to bring life but to raise life.
Through awareness, we understand and deconstruct the invisible load our mothers are carrying because of modern motherhood.
Nearly 1 in 5 mothers experience significant symptoms of depression or anxiety (1 in 10 fathers as well) up to a year after the birth of a child. Some research indicates up to three years.
Further, Indiana ranks among the states highest in maternal mortality, with suicide and overdose (both preventable) among the leading causes of death.
Not one more mother should ever feel she does not have the resources she needs to take care of herself or her children.
Research indicates these are greater in our Black and brown mothers, who have less access to care. These numbers will only increase if we continue to fail to acknowledge our gaps in care and provide the necessary support our modern mothers need together as a community.
Through inclusion, all mothers have a seat at the table where their health care decisions are being made. We welcome them as valued and individual members of our community. Period.
Through support, we provide extended paid family leave for mothers (and fathers) who experience birth, adoption or the loss of a child.
Recently, the House passed the Into the Light for Maternal Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders Act. It reauthorizes grants to states for programs to address maternal mental health and authorizes the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline to provide 24/7 voice and text services. The act now moves to the Senate and needs our support to pass. We have the ability to act now.
Support for mothers at the federal level should be a result of our support for mothers at the community and family level. Checking in on mothers. Asking how they are doing. Normalizing imperfection. Destigmatizing mental health conditions. Offering support without judgment for substance use disorders.
These are the tools a community needs to support mothers and truly value motherhood.
Through education, we extend beyond the birth class and parenting books.
Motherhood – parenthood for that matter – does not happen overnight. It is a journey.
I learned how to be a mother from watching those I respected.
We need to feel free to be open about our own challenges, imperfections and accomplishments.
Motherhood is a journey that since the beginning of time has been grown, developed and supported in the community by meeting mothers where they are – not forcing them into hiding with a brave face.
Motherhood was never meant to be experienced alone but alongside one another. We must understand that perinatal mental mood and anxiety disorders are common, but that does not make them acceptable. When we become mothers, we must know that not only is support available but that we deserve it.
If we are choosing life, then let’s not lose focus on the fundamental truths of motherhood. If we are committed to preserving life, then we must first and foremost preserve and uphold the lives of those who become mothers through access to practical, social and emotional support they need to take care of themselves and their children.
If we do not, we are in complete disservice to their children, families and our community for generations to come.
Jennifer Norris-Hale of Fort Wayne is a wife and mother of four young boys. She is the founder of Mission: Motherhood.