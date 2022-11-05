You know how they rate earthquakes on the Richter scale? Well, I rate the stuff in my life on the “Gramma scale.”
When something unusual happens or something amazes me, I often wonder what my little Gramma Driver, my mother’s mother, would say about it. I judge its magnitude in “rollovers” – the RO factor – thinking, “If Gramma could see this, how many times would she roll over in her grave?”
I don’t mean to be disrespectful to my little grandma who lived innocently late into her 90s, a woman of the 19th century who grew up on a farm, raised her children on a farm, never drove a car and lived long enough to be totally awed by the advent of television and other recent miracles.
She was precious, and I used to spend long, languorous weeks with her on the farm, playing dominoes, putting together 500-piece puzzles, making dolls out of hollyhocks and buying food from the Huckster.
If my Gramma knew I actually paid $25 for a candle so that its soothing flame could relieve my stress, she would roll over in her grave about three times, I imagine.
It would be about four ROs if she knew women regularly pay more than $15 for a bottle of hand lotion, and she would be most puzzled by the scents that are offered. “Grapefruit” is very popular with me. “Grapefruit?” I can hear her say. “Why would you pay $15 to smell like a grapefruit?”
“Well, Gramma, it was between that and mango,” I would reply. “Also, they had a great strawberry and kumquat.” I know I could not convince her why I would want to smell like a fruit or vegetable, probably because I’m not sure myself.
It goes without saying that most ads today have an RO factor of about 50. I can see her astonishment if she could see the bra and panty ads in the magazines and papers. Women in their underwear on Page 10? ROs 25 at least!
Widowed Gramma lived with her widowed sister on a farm, and there were National Geographics stacked up along the staircase. She had warned me not to look at them. And of course, when she wasn’t looking, I did.
Sneaking a look at those pictures of topless women in Africa really shocked me. No wonder she had advised me not to look at them. What would Gramma have thought of Playboy magazine? At least 75 ROs.
But I think the thing that would cause her maybe to shoot straight out of her grave would be if she caught sight of the vulgar, unwanted messages that show up on my computer each day in my email. Even I am amazed and embarrassed.
Questions like, “Would you like to see nude pictures of your wife?” and other very blatant sexual invitations. These are tame compared with what my spam often offers me. Way too many ROs to count.
Some days, I look at my tennis shoe-clad feet, and remember that I never saw her wear anything except black, lace-up, clunky, low-heeled shoes. Even when feeding chickens in the barnyard or hoeing in the garden, she wore heavy hose and her black granny shoes. My sandals or tennis shoes would be about 75 ROs.
I am convinced that including Gramma in my daily assessments helps me keep a balanced eye, and I always hope my daily actions aren’t too many ROs for Gramma.
As values slowly slide down the slippery slope of relative ethics, my sweet Gramma keeps me grounded in her puritan, sunny outlook on life. I start each day with this silent prayer: “Please don’t let me cause Gramma too many ROs today. Amen.”
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.