Let’s just say it: Many residents think of flying right over Indiana when they think of the word “tourism.”
But we do not think of tourism in this way at Visit Fort Wayne. We know its undeniable power. We know tourism comes in many forms and in varying sizes, providing an invaluable economic boost to our communities, businesses and residents.
Tourism is the driver of the “visitor economy.” It is the way we look at the broader economic benefits of the tourism and hospitality industry.
We know that if we can increase visits to our “destination” (Fort Wayne and other communities in Allen County) through marketing and selling our tourism assets, then we will provide our community with wealth.
Let me explain further.
First, I need to tell you more about Visit Fort Wayne, a nonprofit community and economic development organization in Allen County. Our legal name is Allen County/Fort Wayne Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Our destination branding positions Fort Wayne/Allen County as a world-class, family-friendly leisure destination with affordable, award-winning attractions, dining and experiences. Our group sales team attracts conventions, meetings and sporting events to our many venues. Our integrated marketing campaigns drive leisure and group visitors to our city and communities through advertising and public relations in the Midwest.
Our staff runs a friendly, helpful visitors center that benefits both visitors and residents. We curate all the wonderful experiences our destination has to offer into one nice package for visitors, yes – but also for residents, new residents, for talent attraction and retention efforts, and as a helpful and supportive resource for new business.
We raise the profile of Allen County, outside our geographical area, for expanded visibility of our quality of place to drive growth.
So, how do visitors provide wealth to our destination? Let’s look at the numbers.
The 2021 economic impact research of visitors tells us the following:
1) There are more than 7 million people who visited Allen County in 2021;
2) Those visitors spent a whopping $803 million while they were here, infusing new money into our economy;
3) For every dollar spent by visitors in 2021, 65 cents stayed local and contributed directly to the gross county product of Allen County;
4) Visitor spending directly supported 11,210 jobs in Allen County; and
5) These 7 million visitors generated $6.1 million in local taxes.
If tourism did not exist in Allen County, each of the county’s 164,369 households (2021 census) would have to pay an additional $606 in taxes each year to maintain the same level of government services they receive.
Tourism, as a driver of the visitor economy, saves our residents their hard-earned income.
So, what does Visit Fort Wayne do to help ensure the future of tourism in Allen County?
In January, we launched Allen County’s first 10-year Tourism Master Plan. The plan, due to be completed in June, will inform and guide Fort Wayne and Allen County quality-of-place leaders in identifying community, industry and destination needs and opportunities for sustainable tourism-based economic growth and development that will also contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents.
What is good for a resident is always good for a visitor, but the opposite is not always true.
This week is National Travel and Tourism Week. It is a time that we, and others in the tourism industry across the country, demonstrate how integral travel is to our economy.
My hope is that you will now think of tourism in a different light, knowing it is an indispensable local industry that benefits many.
Jill Boggs is president/CEO of Visit Fort Wayne.