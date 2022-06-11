I have an important announcement. Though Father’s Day is scheduled for June 19, it is being replaced this year by Fodder’s Day.
You know what fodder is. There is an abundance of it in Fort Wayne. You can find it curbside in large containers. The intent is for the city’s contracted refuse collector to whisk it away weekly.
As for recycling, forget it. The only things being recycled are promises that trash and recycling will be collected.
I am not writing about political promises or disputes. All politicians agree that spinach, trash and Bob Dylan’s pronunciation are bad.
Well, there is one issue between the two major political parties. Each accuses the other of having more garbage. I will let writers wearing waterproof boots wade into that swamp.
In theory, a mayor and city council could promise that trash would be collected twice weekly.
That would be risky. If over the course of 52 weeks trash is not collected, the mayor and city council would be breaking 104 promises.
Any city’s leaders are better off announcing that trash will be collected only one time each week. Then, at most, they will break only 52 promises a year.
Decades ago, my father-in-law had his own solution for disposing of garbage. Living “out in the country,” he took a shovel out to the back acreage and buried food remnants.
My family owned a much smaller plot of land. Dad bought a goat. I think we named the goat “Billy.” Anyway, Billy liked garbage but he also liked eating the bark on our trees.
Dad told Billy to stop it, yelling that he was barking up the wrong tree. I said, “Barking? Dad, he’s not a dog. You should know that. You bought him.” I was not a poster child for the claim that “Out of the mouths of babes… .”
In Fort Wayne, our trash containers are like bowling pins. Some get picked up. Some linger in alleys. (If you are not a bowler, talk to a friend who is.)
Fort Wayne needs a trash ordinance similar to the Neighborhood Code Enforcement requirement for its tall grass/weed program. High grass or weeds exceeding 9 inches are considered a blight on a neighborhood.
An abate notice is mailed to the property owner when city inspectors determine the 9-inch limitation has been exceeded. That owner then has five days to correct the violation.
If the property is not in compliance after five days, the city’s mowing contractors mow and the owner is charged for the mowing.
I do not know about your trash container, but ours is higher than 9 inches. Sometimes the lid cannot be closed because of excessive contents. What excess? Well, where else should I put the spinach?
The song says living is easy in the summertime. Perhaps. It certainly is easier in summertime to attract insects, odors and newspaper columnists.
Trash collection is more complicated than grass or weeds.
There is a contract limiting the city’s options when trash is not collected. Of course, contracts are supposed to be two-way streets. That means nothing if the contractor’s trucks do not come to our streets.
Recently I sought help from the spirit of Mad Anthony Wayne. He suggested we contact our city officials. Well, OK, but they are just as frustrated as the rest of us. Perhaps we could tell the contracted trash collector that Gen. Anthony Wayne’s descendants are mad.
Normally we only have Mad Ants during basketball season. Now we have them all year. I know. With all that garbage, what do ants have to be mad about?
Until our ongoing problem is resolved, we can do what my father-in-law and my father did. They quit planting spinach in their gardens and they got a shovel and a goat.
I propose each residence with four or fewer occupants be issued one goat and one shovel. Households with five or more occupants will be issued two goats and two shovels.
You may not like my suggestions. I have no other ideas. When it comes to ideas, I am as bankrupt as … as a trash collector says it is.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.