My favorite holiday tradition growing up was that each Thanksgiving my mom would enlist our two uncles to help my sister and me assemble and decorate gingerbread houses.
We did this every year, though thanks to my uncles’ protests we did switch to buying the gingerbread houses that came preassembled.
We would leave the gingerbread houses on display at either our house or at my Nana’s house until after the Christmas season. When my Nana passed away in August 2017, we went through her house and, lo and behold, in the basement we found two of our gingerbread houses that we had done at least four years earlier.
Finding these ripped open the stitches in my heart that had just started healing after her death. They reminded me of all the holidays we spent together and all the fun and special moments we had shared.
It also reminded me I would never again spend a holiday with my Nana.
My Nana and I were extremely close. While she didn’t really understand why I liked or wanted to go into politics, she always said she knew I would go into a field where I could make a living by talking. I am now an elected official, so I guess she was right.
I spent a lot of time with her growing up, and she taught me many important lessons I still think about. She taught me that sometimes it is more important to listen than to talk in conversations because you cannot really hear and reflect on what someone is saying if you are trying to talk. The more you listen, the more you learn.
She also taught me to be grateful for what I have.
She often described growing up on a farm in southern Indiana with not a lot of money. Every Christmas she would tell me about Christmas morning when she was 12; she and her sister only got one Christmas present each, a feather pen.
She also taught me that popcorn is not a suitable substitute for dinner, although we might have talked her into letting us get away with it once or twice.
She was always the person I called when I needed cheering up; I always knew I could call her and tell her anything without fear of judgment.
It breaks my heart that she never got to see me graduate from college or be elected to office and will never be there for another holiday season, see me get married or meet my children.
I am blessed to have the special memories with her and the family traditions that we built, and that I plan on carrying on with my future family.
Regardless of your religious beliefs or which religious or non-religious holidays you celebrate, I think we can all agree that the holiday season is about being thankful for what we are blessed to have and the people we are blessed to have around us and showing that love and gratitude.
We have all had a few very trying years, especially during the holiday seasons. Between growing political polarization, COVID-19 and the very important Coke vs. Pepsi debate, we seem to be at odds with one another more than ever. But I think the holidays should be a time when we focus on connecting with one another, not bickering.
Holidays are a perfect time to start and build upon family traditions that bring together generations and will provide a lifetime of memories and build relationships that will mold people as they grow up.
While we probably didn’t agree on some things, such as having popcorn for dinner, she taught me lessons and passed on wisdom without which I would not be the person I am today.
This holiday season, I challenge everyone reading this to value the special sacred time with each other.
As many of us have experienced the past few years, we never know when it is someone’s time, and we will never have a second chance to spend time with them.
Nicole Keesling is the Allen County recorder-elect.