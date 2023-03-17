Did you know there is an entire corner of the internet dedicated to the best ways to strategically ignore a fiddle-leaf fig tree to help it thrive and grow?
You see, if you want the notoriously fickle tree to thrive, the list of what not to do is twice as long as the list of what to do.
I have a thriving fiddle-leaf fig in my living room. It’s 8 feet tall and has leaves the size of my head. My personal maintenance rules for the plant?
1) Never make direct eye contact with the tree. They sense fear and concern and are easily spooked.
2) Only ever really water the tree when its leaves droop. Instead, water it periodically with the last little bits of unfinished water cups left around the house.
3) Do not – under any circumstances – move the tree. The leaves are extremely nimble and will find the light on their own. Let them.
And finally ...
4) Trust that if you love the tree enough to let it do its thing … it will thrive.
I am currently three-quarters of the way through my first year as a high school teacher, and I’m finding more and more similarities between my 16- to 18-year-old students and fiddle-leaf fig trees.
My teenage students – whom I love and adore with my entire being – are constantly being fussed with and overwatered and moved from place to place in hopes this percentage of sun-to-shade ratio will finally let them thrive. They are given threats and bribes and special classes and screen time limits and ultimatums and standardized tests and are regularly moved from here to there and kept busy and distracted.
All with the express goal of helping them thrive.
But, just like with the brown thumbs of the world, the problem is rarely that we love on our plants (or our teenagers) too little. It’s often that we love on them too much.
We have lists and lists (and huge corners of the internet) devoted to how to affirmatively fix these young people. All steps that must be taken, interventions that must be staged, and manipulations that must be carefully rendered.
I’m going to offer a countersuggestion – a small list of ideas from an (admittedly brand new) high school teacher, not too dissimilar from my maintenance steps for my fiddle-leaf fig tree.
1) Never assume bad intent from a teenager. Like a fiddle-leaf fig tree, they sense your fear and concern and are easily spooked.
2) Only ever really water a teenager (metaphorically) when their (metaphorical) leaves are drooping. If you pour into them before they need it, they’ll take it as criticism. Instead, give them little bits of praise, support and acknowledgment as the opportunity arises.
3) Do not – under any circumstances – move the teenager. The teenager is so busy just becoming right now. They are nimble and will find their own light. Let them.
And finally ...
4) Trust that if you love the teenager enough to let it do its thing … it will thrive.
I feel so lucky to love finicky trees and finicky people. And to play a small part in witnessing them and leaving them the “fig” alone.