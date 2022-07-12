Trine University was proud to recently announce plans for a 120,000-square-foot academic facility on the north side of Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69, to be developed in close partnership with Parkview Health.
The new Trine University Fort Wayne will not only help fill the need for additional health care professionals, it will boost the Allen County economy.
In addition to injecting $40 million in construction costs into the area, this project will create 100 permanent jobs and serve 700 students who, when not in class, will rent housing, buy groceries and other necessities and seek entertainment during their down time.
After being exposed to all Fort Wayne has to offer, many will choose to work and live here after graduation.
In addition to providing critical services, these Trine alumni will hold down high-wage jobs. For instance, physician assistants who currently graduate from Trine are entering a field where salaries already average six figures, and our physical therapy graduates are near that level.
Such professions are key to supporting this region’s goal of increasing per capita income.
These young professionals will not only support northeast Indiana economically, they will provide vibrancy for our downtowns and the neighborhoods surrounding them, shopping at local businesses, enrolling children at area schools and serving with community organizations.
The new Trine University Fort Wayne builds on steps the university already has taken to help meet this region’s growing health care needs.
We opened our College of Health Professions on the Parkview Randallia campus in 2014 and have graduated hundreds of trained health care professionals, many of whom have chosen to work and live in this region.
In addition to accommodating growth in Trine’s current physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs, our new facility will allow Trine’s College of Health Professions to add new programs, including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
Each of these areas, like Trine’s existing programs, is experiencing a critical need for trained professionals to fill an increasing number of positions, and will provide trained professionals who will improve our region’s care and contribute to its economic development.
We are grateful for the overwhelming expressions of support this project already has received.
Trine University was founded to meet a need when, in 1884, a group of Angola residents, recognizing the growing need for trained teachers.
As rezoning, fundraising and construction progress for this new crown jewel in Fort Wayne, we hope the community will continue to support Trine University as we do everything we can to meet the needs of Allen County and northeast Indiana.
Earl D. Brooks II is president of Trine University.