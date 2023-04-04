The Indiana House and Senate recently passed Senate Bill 480, outlawing the best-practice treatment of people with gender dysphoria. It remains unclear if the governor will sign it.
I have written before about the details of those best-practice treatments and their justification. Today I want to concentrate on how those best-practice treatments were constructed. In short, it was a standard scientific process.
We should all recognize that representatives and senators are not taking part in a scientific process. They are skipping the scientific process and jumping to the conclusion they want to be true.
Major medical groups, such as the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, have opposed this and similar bills.
The AMA has a membership of 270,000 (out of about 990,000 doctors in the U.S.). More than any other, this group represents the widest range of doctors. When the AMA opposes a medical decision, such as how to treat children with gender dysphoria, it is representing the medical and scientific consensus.
I want to concentrate, however, on the Endocrine Society. Founded in 1916, its membership is 18,000 doctors who specialize in hormones. It has a subcommittee specifically for determining clinical guidelines.
In 2017, this subcommittee formed a task force to write the guidelines for treating people with gender dysphoria. The task force had doctors from Columbia University, the University of Texas, the Mayo Clinic, Boston University and Emory University. This task force’s report is what people mean when they talk about the best-practice treatment for people with gender dysphoria.
Among other things, the task force had to review all the medical studies relevant for treating people with gender dysphoria. They evaluated the quality of the studies (four levels) and qualified their recommendations (two levels).
The report describes that more than 2,000 peer-reviewed articles have been published, almost all after 1975, studying different aspects of gender dysphoria.
Remember, each one of these studies has to do something new. They are not just a statement of someone’s opinion. They are typically a study of people, with numbers, error bars and conclusions. Being peer-reviewed is a check to ensure those numbers are correctly calculated and interpreted.
Just to give you a sense of the level of detail, here’s a list of some of the article titles reviewed for this report:
“Interpreting laboratory results in transgender patients on hormone therapy” in the American Journal of Medicine.
“Prostate cancer in a transgender woman 41 years after initiation of feminization” in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“The heritability of gender identity disorder in a child and adolescent twin sample” in Behavioral Genetics.
“Factors associated with desistence and persistence of childhood gender dysphoria: a quantitative follow-up study” in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
As an example of the care and thoroughness, take the 2017 report’s first paragraph in the section about the biological determinants of gender identity.
It is five sentences long and contains four citations to peer-reviewed articles.
The reason for all this care is because it is very difficult to lay out exactly what we know, how confident we are of that conclusion and which studies support that confidence. It takes time and expertise.
There is only one place this level of care and detail can reasonably happen: with people who have medical degrees and who spend their working lives studying this stuff.
That is what is required to get the best advice for the rest of the medical community.
For a bit of context, this process is similar to how the medical community decides how to treat childhood obesity, symptoms of menopause and high cholesterol. Guidelines for each of these sit alongside the Endocrine Society’s guidelines for treating children with gender dysphoria.
All of these guidelines require using the best and latest research. The guidelines change because medical studies reveal new information, things we didn’t know before.
What is happening in the Indiana House and Senate skips over all that. They are not seriously reviewing studies such as the ones I listed. They are skipping right to the answer.
I can only think of two possible reasons why these senators and representatives are doing this. Either they don’t understand the difference between what they are doing and what doctors and scientists do, or they don’t care about the difference.
Regardless, we should recognize the bill for what it is – an effort to skip over the careful consideration of scientific information to jump to a conclusion.
If you wouldn’t trust this end run around science for treating childhood obesity, symptoms of menopause or high cholesterol, then you shouldn’t trust it for gender dysphoria, either.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.