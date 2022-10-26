As a doctor specializing in kidney disease, I have the distinct pleasure of often working with an older population (kidney disease disproportionately affects older individuals).
Recently my nurse handed me a new patient’s chart and warned me, “Be careful, she’s really grumpy.” Upon entering the exam room, I quickly realized my nurse’s warning was superfluous. On first glance, it was obvious this beautiful 91-year-old lady was unhappy, bitter and downright mean.
I started through the interview process with my standard set of questions, leading off with the most common one: “So what brings you here today?” Having looked at her chart before entering the room, I already know why she was here: She had some very mild/early-stage kidney disease.
The conversation took a whole different path when her daughter blurted out: “It’s not her kidneys that are the problem; it is that she is so mean and unhappy.” Judging by the scowl on my patient’s face, I felt that indeed the daughter may have been right. The mild kidney disease was the least of my new patient’s problems.
Mild kidney disease was in no way going to negatively impact her morbidity, mortality or quality of life. But her foul disposition was absolutely and without a doubt affecting her life.
Her happiness was gone, and it was affecting not only her but her family as well. I started to question the patient about her acid disposition and discovered that most of her 90-plus years on this earth were happy, joyful and productive. According to her daughter, she used to be downright happy.
So now I was intrigued. What affliction could have taken hold of this lady and given her an about-face in the happiness department? Then her daughter said something else that was like a bomb going off in my head.
“All she does is sit at home watching a certain news channel and reading Facebook all day.”
Boom, we had our diagnosis! And without drawing a blood sample, getting a CT scan or even putting on a gown. It was the cheapest and fastest diagnosis I have ever made. This lady had FUD syndrome.
The art of Using Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt as a way of coercing a person into a certain way of thinking was developed by IBM in the 1970s to try to prevent their competitors from effectively competing in the new computer market.
IBM, using a team of social psychologists, taught its sales staff how to use misinformation, or at least spin reliable information, in such a way as to plant fear, uncertainty and doubt in customers contemplating buying a computer system from its competitors. Basically, FUD techniques are a subtle form of mind-washing or thought control.
I remember from my medical school days some 40 years ago that fear, uncertainty and doubt are emotions with a direct relationship to depression. And depression often manifests itself as “grumpiness.” This wonderful, vibrant and thoughtful nonagenarian had FUD syndrome – and an advanced case of it, I would say.
Hyperpartisan “news” and social media are less fact and more spin. The goal, it seems, is not to deliver straightforward news or information, then allow the consumers to draw conclusions on their own. Instead, these platforms seek to spin current information in such a way as to bypass user interpretation. These media platforms are designed to rob us of control – the control we need to make sense of this wacky, often quirky world we live in.
This loss of control leads to FUD syndrome, and FUD syndrome leads to depression.
These media platforms are perfectly designed to inject an unhealthy dose of fear, uncertainty and doubt, i.e. FUD. They are the designer drugs of information, developed to take control away from us. These social media platforms (and hyperpartisan news organizations are nothing more than social media platforms without the need for a Wi-Fi signal or browser) are designed for mind control.
Basically, my patient was being injected with a toxic mix of hate, misogynism, bigotry and fear – shot directly into her eyes and ears several times a day. The messaging was so loud that she was having a hard time filtering out facts from the spin. The multi-channel upper and lower scrolling text and loud, repetitive, flashy messaging delivered by cute talking heads (think: not Walter Cronkite) are just more than an aging mind can assimilate.
The poisonous injection was too toxic, loud, rapid-fire and mutimedia for her aging brain to separate the facts from the spin. These social media actors are just drug pushers (sometimes even disguised as a pillow salesman). They are pushing a toxic mix of misinformation that is designed to instill fear, uncertainty and doubt delivered in such a way so as to rob us of rational thought control.
My patient was suffering from FUD syndrome. It was robbing her of the control she needed to understand the world.
The treatment was simple and cheap: Turn off the TV, turn off the computer, and go back out into the world and help someone less fortunate than yourself.
As with all toxic drugs, the dealers only succeed if we allow them to succeed. By taking back control of the information-gathering and interpreting, by not letting these self-absorbed media moguls inject their toxic mix of designer information, we take back control. That is the antidote to FUD syndrome.
As Cronkite used to say: “And that’s the way it is.”
Dr. Andy O’Shaughnessy is a nephrologist practicing in Fort Wayne.