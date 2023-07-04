I ran across a scientific paper published last month that used two incredibly precise measurements. After doing a bit of background reading, it turns out the measurements have been used for about a decade, but I think they are so impressive I want to share it.
The first measurement involves the Earth’s rotation. The Earth’s rotational axis is moving. It currently points close to the North Star. The rotational axis moves with a mix of different circular motions and other motions added together. The most important motion of the axis is a simple circle a few meters in diameter that loops around about every 14 months.
Every wobble of the Earth’s rotational axis has a cause. If the Earth were a simple solid sphere and orbiting the Sun alone, these wobbles wouldn’t happen. The actual Earth is a little more complicated. The 14-month circular wobble, for example, is caused by air and water flowing around the Earth’s surface, which then pushes on the Earth’s rocky body.
The rotational axis measurements have been especially precise since 1982. One of the measurement techniques involves using radio dishes to look at very distant galaxies. The galaxies basically don’t move, so they can be used to figure out these slight changes in the Earth’s rotation.
Using galaxies and other techniques, scientists have measured an extra motion of the Earth’s rotational axis. Since 1982, it has been mostly moving south, along the 70W longitude line, at about 60 centimeters a year.
This motion has been understood for decades. When the Ice Age ended, vaguely 20,000 years ago, the Earth’s body responded by vibrating like a bounced tennis ball. The effect is small, but still present enough today to cause this southward wobble of the Earth’s rotational axis.
The puzzling behavior started happening in 2005. The Earth’s rotational axis started moving east at about 30 centimeters a year.
To understand the solution to this mysterious motion, we have to talk about the second amazingly precise measurement.
There are two satellites, called GRACE, orbiting the Earth. One travels about 200 kilometers behind the other in orbit. They are operated by U.S. and German scientists. As they orbit, Earth’s gravity can change very slightly, caused by things such as mountains. As the satellites enter and exit pockets of strong gravity, their separation grows and shrinks slightly. This satellite separation is precisely measured using radio waves bounced between the satellites.
By working the math backward from the measurements of satellite separation, scientists can calculate the change in gravity, which in turn allows them to calculate changes in the Earth’s arrangement of material.
Based on these measurements, scientists have calculated that, since 2005, the polar ice sheets are melting especially quickly, which then moves material into the oceans, raising the sea level.
Now we can put these two pieces together. The ice sheets melting changes how the Earth rotates. Scientists have then modeled this rotation change effect and compared it to the measured changes in the Earth’s rotation.
The two basically match!
These are two measurements of very different things. The first measurement starts by looking at distant galaxies. The second measurement starts by measuring the separation of two orbiting satellites. Getting both measurements to match up should give us a lot of confidence in the results.
This connection was first published in 2013. Last month, the analysis was improved to include the effect of pumping water out of reservoirs. Apparently that also affects the Earth’s rotation.
It is sad, of course, that a major cause here is climate change. Even within that sadness, however, we can be impressed that this science works.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.