Two years ago, on Feb. 1, 2021, military convoys entered the Burmese capital of Naypyidaw and overthrew the legitimate government.
The coup d’état came just months after a democratic election in which the National League for Democracy won more than 80% of the seats in the Burmese parliament. But faced with the prospect of losing power, the Tatmadaw – the Burmese military – took over and engaged in mass atrocities.
To date, more than 13,000 people have been detained for exercising basic freedoms and more than 2,800 civilians, including children, have been killed. Now, more than 17 million people in Burma are in need of humanitarian aid, and 1.5 million remain internally displaced as a result of the ongoing violence and instability fostered by the military.
For Fort Wayne, this is more than just a story of little interest from halfway across the world. It is a tragedy that has directly affected thousands of our neighbors.
More than 35,000 Burmese Americans live in Indiana, including roughly10,000 in Fort Wayne alone.
Burmese refugees settling in Indiana is not a new phenomenon. Decades of civil war and atrocities against ethnic groups – including the Rohingya and Chin communities – have led hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.
From 2008-14, more than 117,000 Burmese refugees were resettled in the United States. Indiana’s Burmese population is the largest of any state.
Our Burmese neighbors have been a welcome addition to the Indiana tapestry. They have added to the richness and diversity of the Hoosier State. But their hearts break for their home country and their friends and family who live under an illegitimate military regime.
I’ve visited with many of these individuals and heard their stories. That’s why I’ve fought to support Burma (known these days as Myanmar) in the Senate.
Last year’s defense bill included bipartisan Burma provisions that will support the efforts of the National Unity Government to reform Burma’s constitution, support the restoration of the legitimate government, and hold the Burmese military and its international backers accountable for their crimes.
On the second anniversary of the coup, I introduced a bipartisan resolution that reiterated the Senate’s vehement condemnation of the Tatmadaw’s merciless killing and torture of the people of Burma and pressed the Biden administration to continue sanctioning coup leaders.
We “speak with one voice in calling for the regime to immediately release all political prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi,” the resolution says. “While the Tatmadaw plans to hold sham elections later this year, this path will never lead to legitimacy in the eyes of the Burmese people or the broader international community.”
While this coup was a setback in the long march toward a democratic Burma, it will not be the end of the story.
I am proud to stand with the people of Burma both now in this time of crisis and in the future.