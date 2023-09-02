As we plan our backyard barbecues this Labor Day weekend, organized labor has a lot to celebrate.
I’m inspired by the growth that the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO Chapter has experienced in the past seven years, and I don’t recall a time when we’ve seen this level of solidarity.
On the national stage, experts debate whether we are experiencing a resurgence in organized labor or if we are doomed to fail and the recent boom of union organizing is just a blip on the radar.
When the sky began to fall in March of 2020 and the pandemic was taking tens of thousands of lives and no one knew how or what to do, many workers went to work to keep the system moving.
Nurses, bus drivers, utility workers, grocery store workers and truck drivers just to name a few, risked their lives in the beginning of the pandemic for the betterment of society – all deemed essential workers.
Standing in line at grocery stores, I would hear strangers say things such as, “These folks deserve a raise.”
While watching TV, we would hear the stories of nurses risking their lives and family members would make comments such as, “You couldn’t pay me enough to do that job.”
Workers once out of view came into focus.
Most of us in the organized labor movement felt something big was coming, but we didn’t know how or when.
For example, in 2019, we came together and ran a data-driven program to educate our members on the candidates running for office who believed in working people. Four years earlier, many had questioned our relevance and our ability to mobilize our members to get out and vote.
Not only are we relevant, but we had a significant impact on the elections in 2019 as we increased our member turnout by 31%. Honestly, it was safe to say that in some ways we even surprised ourselves.
National polling revealed shortly after we began to open our economy back up that unions had the highest approval ratings in 50 years. Local folks didn’t believe those numbers would stand in our community. A group of us, for better or worse, decided it was time to get our report card.
We decided to do a poll of registered voters of Allen County in January 2022. This is internal polling, meant only to make us aware of how people view us in our community and to guide our work as we continue to evolve.
Imagine our surprise when 58% of registered voters in Allen County have at least a somewhat favorable view of unions and collective bargaining.
The poll also conveyed we had work to do. What we have been doing is educating the people in our community to understand that unions still have something to contribute.
We saw evidence in the recent contract for Philharmonic musicians and the step forward city employees took toward regaining their workplace freedoms and respect on the job.
We will continue to work hard every day for the working people we represent, so we will be ready for the next opportunity when it comes our way.
It is my privilege to work with so many outstanding labor leaders and community partners, among others.
We hope everyone comes to our annual Labor Day picnic. Organized labor has been making this event happen for decades.
It is free and open to the public at Headwaters Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
Thank you to all the volunteers and delegates who give their time and effort, this and every year. Thanks to them, we have a lot to celebrate.