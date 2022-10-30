Maybe it’s me, but it sure seems that students today have a lot more to say than when I was in high school. Granted, that was a long time ago – I was born when Harry Truman was president. But I remember when most of us were reluctant to express an opinion in class or criticize a teacher or – God forbid – admit you were different.
That doesn’t appear to be the case in Fort Wayne today. Students are not shy when discussing the choices they’re making and the way they expect to be treated by those around them, whether in the classroom, on the athletic field or at home. I suspect every parent, every teacher and every grandparent could learn something from the pieces I just finished help judge in a Journal Gazette-sponsored essay contest.
When I was young, the topic might have sounded vague or even wishy-washy – “diversity, equity and inclusion.” But not to the 75 students who submitted essays.
The pieces varied, of course, in style and depth of self-expression. But almost every one of these young essayists displayed a laser-sharp understanding of what those three words mean.
These young writers have gotten way past the concept of valuing differences. They count diversity in their schools not as plus but as a necessity: It’s a key way for them to learn and grow.
A Snider/Amp Lab senior offered insight into why feeling valued and included is such a big deal to young people today:
“When kids are going to school, they are getting judged, and bullied every day. Sometimes you don’t even see it, but let me tell you that it’s there. … All we want is to be accepted for who we are, not having to be told we are different, we just want to be wanted and needed.”
That yearning for appreciation and acceptance echoed through so many of the essays.
“Exclusion can feel like a big shadow,” wrote a New Haven senior. “Nobody deserves this emptiness or feeling, and not everybody can push through it like I have.”
“Being ignored causes excruciating heartache, and heaviness in the chest and throat,” a North Side student wrote. “You want to cry but are afraid to let on. Every time you’re excluded, it seems like a piece of your life is missing.”
If you have ever been young, you know that such complaints are as serious as a tsunami. But the solutions, these young essayists suggest, are easy and natural. So many students seem to notice and respond to the little things that make classes feel like places they can safely be themselves.
“Welcoming students brings a warm smile every day,” one student wrote. “When a scholar feels valued they will have the courage to take a step ahead. … Making sure students feel accepted is the first step in starting a classroom out right.”
“As we become older,” wrote a South Side senior, “we come to value teachers who take the time to remember the names of their students. … Since our names are an important part of who we are and where we came from, it offers students a sense of value and recognition …
“Simply demonstrating to students that their names matter and that doing so provides them a feeling of identification is a simple way to help them experience a sense of belonging.”
One thing that comes through most clearly in these essays is that for the young, diversity is a two-edged sword. The competition drew entrants from the whole constellation of life in Fort Wayne today – different races, nationalities, religions, abilities and genders.
These young writers are hardly ashamed of what makes them different, and they tend to see the differences in those around them as opportunities to widen their view of the world. But when they, their customs or their values are slighted, dissed or ignored, they feel the pain more deeply.
A junior at South Side wrote: “Since I am Mexican-American, it is very hard for me to belong anywhere. It’s either I’m not Mexican enough or I’m not American enough.” Others, she said, “don’t see Chicano culture as a style, they see it as a threat.”
Wrote a ninth-grader at Canterbury who had been raised as a Hindu:
“Ironically, my school calls itself secular. I can tell you more about the Book of Job than the Ramyana, a Hindu epic. I always felt left out when a student who went to Sunday school would instantly be able to answer a question by quoting the Bible word for word.”
A New Haven senior with serious medical conditions writes that her illness doesn’t have to be a reason for others to ignore her. “Ask me what my medical equipment is for. Ask me what I am reading at lunch. Ask me if I want to go to the sleepovers or to the mall. Ask me to be friends.”
Those seeking tolerance for their sexual or gender identity seem particularly sensitive to slights from teachers and appreciative of support from other students.
“I personally think something as important as inclusion should be so normal that it doesn’t even need a word to describe what it is,” wrote a Wayne and Amp Lab junior. “I have attended seven different schools. … (T)he schools with a more diverse population are more accepting of different kinds of people. For example, the school with more diverse populations have been more accepting of my sexuality than the ones where there is little to no diversity.”
Tolerance and a safe environment can make all the difference for those who may be struggling with their identity.
“My girlfriend was born a boy,” wrote an 11th-grade girl from Snider. “Fitting in was hard for her, and while she loves people it’s been hard for her to find (people who) can relate to how she feels. For years she felt like an imposter in her own body. A few months from now will mark a year since she came out and started transitioning. Her hair is a lot longer and her smile is a lot bigger. It’s nice to see her smile so often.”
Several of the essayists stressed that a safe environment ultimately helps them grow and become better people themselves.
“You can’t just depend on others all the time,” wrote one young Black man. “Yes, you can use them for strength, but once you are strong enough, stand on their shoulders and let the next person stand on yours.”
“I can remember growing up eagerly wanting to be accepted, included and feel valued,” another student wrote. “I never received any of that at home, so I had to seek it from my teachers and classmates. I realized too late that what I needed most was acceptance from myself.”
Young people’s struggles for acceptance could be what’s needed to heal the nation’s divisions, one essayist suggests:
“Many complain about division in our country, but not all those people try to bridge the gaps the lack of diversity creates. Don’t be fooled thinking it’s simply a political divide. … America won’t accept all races, sexual orientations, abilities, cultures, religions, genders, etc. if we don’t all become friendly classmates at first.”
Students have a lot to deal with these days, and a lot to say. We would be wise to listen to them.