The birth of the United States can be described as a romantic blend of myth and history. The drafting, adoption and signing of the Declaration of Independence is no exception.
“It has been said: When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” This is one of my favorite legends.
In 1776, there was great suspense throughout the nation. Many were averse to severing the ties with the mother country; and many feared the vengeance of the king and his armies.
Several battles had been fought already, but no decisive victory had been won by the rebel colonists. Each man in the Continental Congress realized, as Patrick Henry said, that it was either “liberty or death.” This move could mean death.
After all, they were not free but subjects of a king who considered them rebels and could punish them accordingly. They could be convicted of treason and put to death. By signing this declaration, all were guilty of high treason under British law.
The penalty for high treason was to be hanged by the neck until unconscious, then cut down, revived, disemboweled and cut into quarters. The head and quarters were at the disposal of the crown.
No wonder they wavered! No wonder they discussed back and forth for days on end before signing the document that carried so grave a penalty.
A group of men gathered in the old State House in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. Among them were Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock and John Adams. It was late in the afternoon, and they had not signed the declaration.
These men realized they were faced with the death penalty on charges of high treason if the Revolutionary War failed. They talked of death by scaffolds, axes and the gallows. Naturally, they were reluctant to sign the document, and it is completely understandable that their courage seemed to wane.
Jefferson recorded a low temperature of 68 degrees at 6 a.m., with clear skies and light northerly winds. By 9 a.m., it had warmed up to 72 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. At 1 p.m. it was 76 degrees in that afternoon of 1776 (how prophetic) with increasing clouds.
There were several speeches. In the balcony patriotic citizens crowded all available space and listened attentively to the proceedings.
Jefferson expressed himself with great vigor. John Adams of Boston spoke with great strength. The Philadelphia printer, Benjamin Franklin, quiet and calm as usual, spoke his mind with well-chosen words.
The delegates hovered between sympathy and uncertainty as the long hours of the Philadelphia summer day crept by. Life is sweet, all the more so when there is danger of losing it.
The lower doors were locked, and a guard was posted to prevent interruption.
According to Jefferson, it was late in the afternoon before the delegates gathered their courage to press on with the business at hand. The underlying discourse was still about axes, scaffolds and the gallows.
Suddenly, a strong, booming voice was heard from the back of the hall. A mysterious stranger stood erect – vigorous, hale, hearty and clear-minded. As strong and energetic in every way as any in the prime of life. He was tall, of fine figure, perfectly easy, very dignified in his manners, being at once courteous, gracious and commanding. His voice rang with a holy zeal.
The stranger stirred them to their very souls. His closing words rang through the building: “God has given America to be free!”
The unknown speaker fell exhausted into his seat. The delegates, carried away by his enthusiasm, rushed forward. John Hancock scarcely had time to pen his bold signature before the quill was grasped by another … and another … and another … until it was done.
The delegates turned to express their gratitude to the unknown speaker for his eloquent words. But he was no longer there.
Who was this strange man, who seemed to speak with a divine authority, whose solemn words gave courage to the doubters and sealed the destiny of the new nation?
His name isn’t recorded; none of those present knew him; or if they did, not one acknowledged the acquaintance. How he had entered into the locked and guarded room is not told, nor is there any record of the manner of his departure.
No one claimed to have seen him before, and there is no mention of him after this single episode. Only his imperishable speech bears witness to his presence.
Over the decades, some came to believe the unknown man was St. Germain, an enigmatic 18th-century adventurer whose real name and even date/place of birth are obscure. Or it may just be a lost episode of Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone.”
The full speech may actually be found in “Legends of the Revolution” by George Lippard, published in 1847; and “The Secret Destiny of America” by Manly P. Hall, 1944; in May 1938, in “The Theosophist,” official publication of the Theosophy Society; and Robert Campbell’s famous account of St. Germain’s alleged actual speech.
The fact is, 56 men came together in Philadelphia in 1776 and produced a country unique in all the history of the world. The right men … at the right time … at the right place … never before seen … never to be repeated.
Over the decades, with all her failings, the country these men founded continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration of freedom for all the world.
Stephen R. Jahrsdoerfer of Fort Wayne is a retired field artillery officer who served the United States Army for 38 years in uniform and as a civilian.