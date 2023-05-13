On this Mother’s Day, we cannot in good faith forget the struggles of our ancestors, so on this day I decided to write an open letter to my mother – Dorlean Johnson Curry, aka Granny.
Compiling my mother’s family history took me on a journey back to the mid 1800s during the life of Martha Williams Rainey, my great-great-grandmother; the mother of Florence Rainey Liggions Lamb, my great-grandmother; the mother of Victoria Lamb Johnson, my grandmother; and my mother, Dorlean Johnson Curry.
My grandparents and great-grandparents were of the Christian faith. They would practice the teachings of Jesus Christ, within the Baptist Church and throughout their community.
The little church my mother and grandparents attended while living in Grady, Arkansas, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, is still standing today. It is located on 1520 Dakota Road in Grady, about 10 to 15 minutes outside of Pine Bluff if headed east. A warm, serene feeling engulfs you as soon as you step onto the soil; you feel a sense of peace and serenity.
Mother was born in Grady on Jan. 15, 1934. Most people know she grew up in Pine Bluff, but not everyone knows she was actually born in a small town nearby. From generation to generation through a period of sharecropping, providing seasonal labor as hired field hands, Mother was ready to leave the fields (picking cotton) and participate in the great migration north.
Mother would be the second sibling to leave the home. Upon graduating from Merrill High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, she moved to Fort Wayne with her father, Levi Johnson, in 1952.
My mother, a beautiful young woman with chestnut skin and beautiful shoulder-length hair, would marry Joseph Curry. To that union were born six children; Joseph, Josephine, James, Debra, Tommy and Sheila. Five of my siblings would leave this earth’s realm before our mother.
My mother has had great sorrow in her life. However, her faith in God has kept her strong.
She has never questioned God as to why her husband and her children would precede her in this life. Jesus reminds us that he won’t leave us, nor will he forsake us. He will go with us, all the days of our lives. His words are true.
I have such admiration for my mother’s faith and her ability to keep it moving.
Most women say there is no greater pain than to bear a child. I say there is no greater pain than to bury one after losing my son, Georance Yarnell Curry, during the summer of 2022 to brain cancer at the age of 42.
This Mother’s Day, let us recognize all mothers. The ones who nurture their children here on Earth. The ones who carry some if not all of their children in their hearts, and the ones who yearn just to conceive a child.
My mother is a beautiful woman and enjoys taking all week to read the weekend paper. She’s not as active in her church as her health has declined in the past year. She still drives her own car and lives independently in the home I grew up in since 1964.
My mother has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. They love her dearly. We have five generations. Granny has 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
I hope this encourages someone to tell their story this Mother Day.
Sheila Curry-Campbell is vice chair of the Allen County Democratic Party.