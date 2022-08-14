I was raised by hard-working parents; they taught me that hard work will pay off and it will be the way to live a good life.
That always stuck in my head throughout the years as I worked many types of jobs where I excelled quickly but always wanted to challenge myself.
In March 2015, I decided to volunteer with an immigration attorney and ultimately left my position with the Allen County Department of Health to help open and manage the attorney’s firm in Fort Wayne. It wasn’t easy.
It required nights of sleeping at the office on conference room chairs, tables and floors to catch up and make sure the business was running smoothly.
The dedication paid off. We were able to grow the business and hire up to 15 employees between offices in Fort Wayne and Chicago.
It wasn’t until 2021 that I began to see I was running a business – a business that didn’t have my name on it. That was when I decided to change careers, and I was hired as the program manager at the Women’s Business Center in January 2022.
What better way to learn business than by teaching it? And I was still able to help immigrants and underserved communities.
When I began the position as the first bilingual program manager, my goal was to network and learn about the different organizations that help Latina-owned businesses. As I spoke to several entrepreneurs, community leaders and organizations, I quickly realized that there is little support for these communities in the area.
This was shocking as, according to a study by the Stanford School of Business, Latinos are starting businesses at a faster rate than the national average across almost all industries. This brought me to ask why they are not receiving the same support compared to other groups in similar industries.
I decided to connect with different Latina entrepreneurs on a deeper level and utilize my skills from the immigration firm to understand their stories. In this position, I can be the voice for people in these demographics and bring awareness to their daily struggles and why it is so much harder for Latinas to advance.
My clients have different lawful statuses, ranging from lawful permanent residency to current visitor visa, under immigration court proceedings and unlawful presence in the United States for more than 15 years. They are natives of Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Chile.
Each of them came to the United States as an adult and has endured fear of their lawful status on a regular basis while running their business. Most made the decision to stay in the United States because of the violence and corruption taking over their countries.
Each client submits to stricter laws in the United States and wants to be a productive member of society in this country where more opportunities are achievable.
Some of the women clients have endured harsh discrimination or have been told they could not succeed as a female entrepreneur.
Some came to the United States without any belongings and started from zero.
Some are raising children on their own and still manage to run a business and work other side jobs to support their families.
Regardless of their struggles, they continue to break through the barriers to live their passion here in the United States and help create a better culture for us all.
All my clients want to help the community flourish. They help and support one another through their own areas of expertise, ranging from health, beauty, food and financial literacy to cleaning.
They share their knowledge and support without hesitation. And if we continue down this path, they could be a model for larger organizations whose visions align to a common goal.
As leaders in the community, we must make it easier for them to receive funding, teaching them financial literacy, giving them access to information in their native language and bringing more representation of Latinos to roundtables on economic development.
As I see my immigrant families’ struggles, I want to help not only Latinos but all underserved communities to advance.
Rosalina Perez is program manager for the Women’s Business Center.