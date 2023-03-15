What’s happening to our value system?
One way to lose credibility in our society is to come across as a doomsday prophet. Preachers and prophets have been predicting the crumbling of society for so long that anyone who continues to echo their words is labeled as some weird individual who should be preaching on a street corner somewhere.
Knowing this, I still feel a need to say that the country is going to hell because the values and morals of society in general have, and continue to, deteriorate at an alarming pace.
The collapse of a nation does not occur overnight, as history tells us again and again. Arnold Toynbee, a British historian, made a study of 21 major civilizations.
He found that 19 of them collapsed because of an erosion of their values system, not because of battles lost to foreign invaders.
Two of the civilizations that gave up their absolute standards of right and wrong for what Finley Hooper called “situational ethics” were the ancient Greek and Roman empires.
When Marshal Philippe Petain described the reasons France fell to Germany in World War II, he also described the primary reason for the collapse of the Roman and Greek empires: “Our spirit of enjoyment was greater than our spirit of sacrifice. We wanted to have more than we wanted to give.”
One only has to look around to see a similar problem in this country.
Public schools have continually reduced their behavior standards to adjust to the lower standards of irresponsible parents and their ill-mannered, spoiled children. Poor student attitudes and decreased respect for authority are turning public schools into zoos, rather than educational institutions.
The church seems to be losing its influence in setting moral and value standards. Alfred Kelly, a Wayne State University professor, said, “One of the greatest crises of modern civilization is that man has lost his spiritual anchors. He no longer knows why he is here or what his purpose is.”
Even with the moral deterioration occurring in America, attempts to teach values in public schools are often resisted by many adult groups.
Critics of values education, as pointed out by historian Page Smith, say that it is unscientific, and that it involves value judgments.
Educators are accused of teaching children to “be themselves,” and if that involves not obeying their parents or respecting authority, then so be it.
That’s lunacy. Educators want children to think, to be individuals – but to respect their parents and authority as well.
Walter Thomas did a study for the state of Michigan to look at the role of values education in public schools.
He found that “a person who has not developed a reasonable and functional system of values is a personal and social hazard. An individual with an inadequate system of personal values will be motivated by group pressure or impulse or both. As such, he is a physical and social hazard to himself and those around him.”
Albert Einstein noted the need for a strong value base when he said, “It is essential that the student acquire an understanding of, and a lively feeling for, values. He must acquire a vivid sense of the beautiful and of the morally good. Otherwise he – with his specialized knowledge – more closely resembles a well-trained dog than a harmoniously developed person.”
The number of students that teachers must deal with who are a physical and social hazard and resemble a well-trained dog more than a caring human being is increasing at an alarming rate.
The public schools must play a more aggressive role in the development and enforcement of social values in children.
Students who do not have a strong set of values will find it very difficult to utilize their knowledge and skills when they try to find and hold down a job in later life.
As Thomas stated, “If we but program a student to be an encyclopedia, a computer or a technician, we have disenfranchised him from the human community and said, in effect, that if he is efficient (like any other well-designed machine), he is good. That student with such tools will but turn them into weapons of suicide. I want no part of it.
“Oh yes, I want him to have a discerning mind, a clever hand and an articulate voice, but I also want him to have a compassionate heart and a sensitive conscience. It is the heart and conscience that will make the final difference for mankind.”
