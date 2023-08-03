It’s back-to-school time. For some kids, that may also mean back-to-vape time.
Too often, when youth gather, more is shared than learning, creativity and play. Sometimes it’s vapes.
At Tobacco Free Allen County, we hear from schools finding children as young as third grade with vapes. Unfortunately, most of these kids (and many of their parents) have no idea of the poisonous trap these products represent.
At least they’re not smoking, some may say. But it’s not as though the choice between a horrifically damaging tobacco product and one a bit less damaging is what we wish for our kids. They deserve lives free of all commercial tobacco products.
While vaping may have some value as a harm reduction product for adult smokers, it has taken us backward in the fight to end nicotine dependence. When fewer than 5% of U.S. high school students smoked cigarettes, a nicotine-free future was in view, for very few people start smoking in adulthood.
Then along came vaping.
With sleek tech, thousands of delicious-sounding candy flavors, bright colors and aggressively youth-oriented marketing, 20 years of progress toward ending nicotine addiction began to reverse course. Kids took to these candy-flavored devices like, well, candy.
Millions of children who would never have tried a combustible cigarette became trapped in a whole new generational wave of nicotine addiction.
While youth may see vapes as relatively harmless and nothing like a cigarette, the differences between vape aerosol and tobacco smoke are not so vast as the industry would have us believe. Nor are they always improvements.
Like cigarettes, vapes are drug delivery devices designed to dose users with addicting levels of nicotine. Vapes, however, deliver nicotine in concentrations cigarettes could only dream of. A single vape small enough to be hidden in a teen’s palm can deliver as much nicotine as 20 to 80 cigarettes. The developing youth brain is acutely vulnerable to its power.
But nicotine’s harm doesn’t stop with addiction. Nicotine also changes the structure and function of the developing brain in ways that lead to problems with memory, learning, attention and mental health.
The harm doesn’t stop there, either.
The sweet, fruity aromas of these chemical mists mask the harsh reality that vape aerosols serve up dangerous particulate matter made of toxic chemicals and heavy metals that, taken together, pose threats to the hearts, lungs, brains and futures of our youth.
Industry claims that vape mists are 97% safer than cigarette smoke. This is based on comparing only the levels of specific, shared toxins. While these particular toxins may be 97% lower in vapes, this is only part of the story.
Some of these substances (lead and acrolein, for example) are very harmful even in low doses. Furthermore, vape aerosol contains a host of compounds not found in cigarette smoke.
In 2021, Johns Hopkins University researchers analyzed vape liquids and aerosols and found the chemical fingerprints of more than 2,000 unnamed, unanalyzed chemical compounds. The risks of inhaling these mysterious substances? Utterly unknown. They may well present wholly new, vaping-specific health risks.
While all of vaping’s health impacts are yet to be revealed, plenty are already known: rapid addiction; increased blood pressure and heart rate; inflammation of lung and bronchial cells; cardiovascular disease; asthma; lung injuries and diseases; gum and tooth disease; increased anxiety and depression; learning, attention and memory problems; and battery explosion injuries.
This certainly doesn’t bode well for the millions of kids sucking on vape pens like they are candy.
Are vapes useful for current smokers? A smoker who completely switches to vaping almost certainly reduces risk. But we should not fool ourselves about the limited value of changing drug delivery methods. It is not recovery.
And real nicotine recovery is possible through multiple effective, safe, FDA-approved medications, recovery coaching and counseling.
For some eight decades, Big Tobacco sold us cigarettes while hiding and lying about their dangers, and generations of youth started smoking, got addicted, got heart disease, myriad cancers, COPD and a host of other illnesses that shortened their lives – all without knowing that cigarettes were the culprit. Let’s not repeat that deadly error with vapes.
Rather than allowing youth to be guinea pigs, we should require manufacturers to prove their products are safe before they can market them.
We did not need a new way to create and sustain nicotine addiction. The industry, however, did.
Nancy Cripe is director/coalition coordinator of Tobacco Free Allen County.