Individual rights and freedoms are what make the United States the best place in the world to live and work. But what are people supposed to do if they believe others are taking advantage of or are abusing the freedoms granted to them in the Bill of Rights?
Of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, written in 1789 by James Madison, the Second Amendment is the most controversial in today’s society. It states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
When evaluating the need for an amendment to the Constitution for citizens to have the right to bear arms, it should be taken into consideration that the United States had just finished an eight-year war with the British.
It is also important to take into consideration that the weapon in use was the single-shot musket, which was difficult to load, especially in combat. A highly skilled rifleman could only fire three rounds per minute. There were also single-shot flintlock pistols which, like the muskets, were slow and difficult to load.
By the time of the Civil War (1861-65), one can justify the need for the Second Amendment. The entire country was involved, and individuals might very well have needed a weapon to ensure the security of a free state.
The Civil War saw the introduction of repeating rifles, which forever changed the way wars were fought.
In today’s world we have rifles that American citizens can legally purchase that fire up to 45 rounds per minute with extreme accuracy. American citizens have the right to purchase these weapons under the portion of the Second Amendment that refers to “… a well-regulated Militia …”
There was a need for a well-regulated militia 150 years ago, but the United States currently has the strongest armed forces in the world.
Gun owners all over the United States believe the Second Amendment gives them the right to own a semi-automatic rifle, not only for hunting, but to protect themselves against any person or nations that infringe on their right to bear arms. Owners must ask themselves what needs to happen to determine when a specific freedom is being abused or is no longer needed as written?
As much as I hate to write this, gun owners would have a legitimate concern if there were not a Second Amendment. Without it, the government would be able to take away the right for anyone to own any type of firearm.
A major advantage of our country’s allowing citizens to purchase weapons is that any country thinking of invading the United States would have to face not only our military but more than 72 million U.S. citizens who own firearms.
However, during the War of 1812, the armed militia provided little resistance when the British were marching toward Washington, D.C., to burn the White House.
There is little doubt that the majority of these 72 million American citizens would use their weapons to maintain the security of our country, as stated in the Second Amendment. The United States has just 4% of the world’s population, but Americans own 40% of all firearms in private hands, and that is a force to be reckoned with.
The most popular reason owners give for owning a semi-automatic rifle such as the AR-15 is for self-defense. There is no doubt that an AR-15 will be more effective in stopping an intruder than a pistol, shotgun or bolt-action rifle. In reality, few of the 24.6 million AR-15-style rifles owned by American citizens have been used or needed to take down an intruder.
But they have been the weapon of choice to shoot and kill thousands of innocent people over the past several years.
Considering more than 19,000 people have been killed or wounded in mass shootings since 2015, it’s pretty evident that a serious problem exists in American society regarding gun violence. Last year alone, 686 people were killed and more than 2,700 wounded in mass shootings. We are well on our way to surpassing those totals in 2023.
There is little doubt the United States has a serious problem with gun violence. The argument made by gun owners that the real problem is the people pulling the triggers, not the weapons being used, needs serious consideration.
Yet, little attention seems to be given to holding gun owners more responsible for how their weapons are used. Even less attention is being given to holding parents more accountable for not getting the help they need to control their children. More attention is needed to get people with mental problems the help they need to deal with the issues affecting their behavior and actions.
As a gun owner and former big-game hunter, I do not, for one minute, see the need for individuals to hunt any game with an AR-15.
The fact that the AR-15 has outstanding benefits that make hunting with a semi-automatic rifle more desirable than hunting with a bolt-action rifle is not a justifiable reason to allow hunting with an AR-15.
I don’t understand how anyone hunting wild animals with a weapon that uses a 30-round magazine or even a magazine that holds up to 100 rounds can call themselves a sportsman. Jebediah Gervis posted that in some states a citizen can purchase a lightning link, which would allow an AR-15 to shoot 150 rounds in 15 seconds.
A right to bear arms that was enshrined 234 years ago definitely needs to be updated for a more modern society. It seems that gun enthusiasts should be willing to accept some changes to the Second Amendment, starting with making it illegal to privately own a semi-automatic rifle, though I don’t think it will have much effect on decreasing the number of mass shootings.
Stan Bippus, a Huntington resident, is an avid hunter, gun owner, and former chief of police in Alaska.