It is with great excitement that we invite you to join us as we present the draft of the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan at a series of open house events beginning at 5:30 p.m. June 27 at the Grand Wayne Center.
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is a joint planning initiative of Allen County, the City of Fort Wayne and the adopting communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn.
Together, we have been planning for the future of Allen County and strategically mapping a path for our community’s success.
The seven-phase planning process, which kicked off in February 2020, included extensive public engagement from more than 3,000 residents.
The research phase looked at past trends and influences on the future of our community in the development of the All In Allen Issues and Opportunities report.
The visioning phase included input from residents and stakeholders during a series of virtual focus group meetings.
In July 2021, a Community Vision Open House took place where the draft plan framework was presented for feedback from residents.
Since that time, the team has been working hard to develop the draft plan that builds on all the previous work to present a guide for the future of our community.
To encourage participation at a time and place that works for you, we are offering five opportunities to participate in various locations around the community. Each open house event will include a short presentation 30 minutes after the start of the event. The dates and times of the open houses are:
• 5:30-7 p.m. June 27, Grand Wayne Center, Calhoun Ballroom, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. – Grand Reveal Celebration
• 12-1:30 p.m. June 28, AWS Foundation, 5323 W. Jefferson Blvd.
• 5:30-7 p.m. June 28, Junior Achievement, 550 E. Wallen Rd.
• 5:30-7 p.m. June 28, McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St.
• 12-1:30 p.m. June 29, Metea County Park Nature Center, 8401 Union Chapel Rd.
This plan will be a blueprint to continue the momentum and guide community growth and development for the next 10-20 years and includes chapters on land use, agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, and parks and environmental resources.
Now is the time to ensure that this document represents our community’s vision for the future.
Your input on this draft will be incorporated in the development of the final draft plan, which will be presented to the Fort Wayne and Allen County plan commissions in August.
It will then be presented to the Allen County Commissioners, Fort Wayne City Council and the adopting communities for final adoption.
For more information on the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan, this process and more, visit the allin allen.org website.