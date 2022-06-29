The image of God revealed by the Christian right alarms me. It should alarm all of us because it has taken over our public square.
How we see God, whether we planned it this way or not, determines, in large measure, the direction this country is going. And how the Christian right sees God is about to cost us our democracy.
When Barack Obama was elected president, I rejoiced. I was proud of our democracy. We were able to look beyond our past, a past that clung to the idea that to be safe and secure, someone else had to be not only less safe and less secure, but inferior and subservient.
Obama’s election assured me the Christian population had discovered the God I knew well. This God would speak to us where we were (even in our narrow-mindedness), but this God would also urge us to follow him to thinking beyond, behaving beyond, being beyond our narrow and often self-righteous selves.
This was a God who could handle people thinking through gender issues. This was a God who could deal just fine with people asking questions about when life begins and how that affects their families, their bodies, their lives. This was a God who knew very well how to lead people who sincerely open their hearts to him.
All we had to do as Christians was model Christ to the best of our ability. This would attract others to God, and God would do the rest.
The Christian right has given up on that.
Waiting on God to do his work within the hearts of individuals takes too long. They have usurped God’s role, and they are determined to use the law to force their way. So, God moves from a compassionate, tender, challenging parent to a narrow, punitive judge. We don’t have to trust such a God; we must fear him instead.
There’s just one problem with this view – it’s not the way God works; it’s the way we work when we are afraid.
The Christian right thinks our country is particularly blessed because it rose to such prominence in such a short span of time. Its founders were largely men of Christian faith. And much of our history is told through the lens of that faith.
But our history is filled with great conflict as well. On one side were people who saw God narrowly and thus defended slavery, justified taking land from others and indoctrinated its citizens in freedom only for the few. On the other were people who saw God as he is and thus spoke out against slavery, rallied for the rights of the Indigenous and called for widespread education, offering true freedom to all.
Fear motivated the former; faith motivated the latter. Reliance on ourselves as the chosen ones motivated the former; reliance on a belief that God is the God of all who is leading us all somewhere good motivated the latter.
This conflict remains. It is cutting a deep line through homes, through communities, through churches and through our public square.
Because of this, many are distancing themselves from the very idea of being a “Christian.”
The Christian right sees these people as walking away from Christ, when what they are really doing is realizing Christ is leading them away from such a narrow and fearful application of who he is and what it means to follow him.
Isaiah 55 reminds us God’s ways are much, much higher than ours. God doesn’t need us to do anything more than model Christ as best we can. He’ll take it from there.
This is the image of God we must all get behind.
Kelley Renz holds a graduate degree in theology from the University of Dayton. She lives in Fort Wayne with her husband of 34 years. She can be found at Juniperpact.com.