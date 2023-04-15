Indiana’s cities and towns will conduct primary elections on May 2. Voters in these primaries will determine which candidates for mayor, City Council and other municipal offices will be on the general-election ballot on Nov. 7.
If past is prologue, turnout for the primary will be abysmal. In last year’s primary, only 13% of Allen County’s registered voters cast ballots. In the most recent municipal primary (2019), only 14.35% of voters showed up. Even in Allen County’s last general municipal election, in November 2019, only 30% of registered voters cast a ballot.
The good news: With so few people voting, your vote truly makes a difference! But how do you decide which candidates to support?
Municipal elections tend to be about basics: Which candidate will get the snow plowed promptly? Who will see that the potholes get filled? Who will manage the police department most effectively to help keep us safe?
Valid issues all. But this year, there’s much more at stake.
Fort Wayne has gotten some good national coverage lately for being an affordable place to live. Affordability is good. But if we’re to be a place that attracts and retains the people we need for today’s workforce, price alone won’t work. We have to be more livable than the myriad other choices available.
As Ball State economist Michael Hicks wrote recently, “The fact that 22.4 million U.S. workers can now keep their job and move anywhere ought to be the No. 1 long-term concern for elected leaders.”
What makes one city more livable than the next? Last month, I traveled back to Australia and revisited several cities I had toured in the late 1980s. I was especially eager to revisit Melbourne because it was named Australia’s most livable city and ranked 10th in the world in the Global Livability Index in 2022.
Released by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the title is awarded to the city with the highest score for economic stability, health care, culture, environmental efforts, education and infrastructure. Melbourne is not new to the title. It spent seven years at the top of the world’s Most Livable City chart until it was dethroned by Vienna in 2018. It then made plans to climb back to the top.
In the 1980s and ’90s, Fort Wayne won national city livability awards. But that was decades ago, and livability, like so many other things in life, is a question of “What have you done for me lately?”
So today, we need to set our sights on that livability index. We need to strive to be not only “most affordable,” but also “most livable.” Fort Wayne needs to stand out from its global competition as a leader in all those livability measures: economic stability, health care, culture, environmental efforts, education and infrastructure.
How do we accomplish that?
It starts with leaders willing to envision and implement smart, collaborative community plans that will advance our city’s livability; leaders who look beyond the thinking-small promises of cutting taxes, cutting programs and leaving us with a city no different from the next.
So as you meet the candidates, research their platforms and cast your ballot for mayor and City Council, I have four livability litmus tests for you:
• Vote for candidates who’ve demonstrated their commitment to the Allen County Together economic development action plan (greaterfortwayneinc.com/bold-projects/allen-county-together/).
• Vote for candidates who’ve expressed support for the All-In Allen County land-use development plan (allencounty.us/department-of-planning-services).
• Vote for candidates who listen for understanding of the concerns of their constituents and across party lines.
• Vote for candidates who engage in courageous civil discourse in pursuit of established, bipartisan community action plans, rather than their personal ideology.
Most important: Vote!
It’s your best opportunity to ensure that our city is a national and global leader for economic opportunity, livability and, yes, affordability. That will benefit all of us here today, and all who choose to join us tomorrow.
Beth Goldsmith is owner of Sold by the Gold Inc. at North Eastern Group Realty and past chair of the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. board of directors.