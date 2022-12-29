We have recently downsized (not for the faint of heart!) and, in so doing, I have found lots of “stuff” – relatively unimportant, but interesting.
There are class notes I made as a student in Cleon Fleck’s U.S. history class at North Side High School from the 1960-61 school year that made absolutely no sense to me at the time, but are so very relevant to the political realities of 2022.
It actually made me realize school was wasted on me as a teenager. Today, at 78, if I were in Cleon’s classroom I might actually listen, seriously consider what I was hearing, read all the assignments and undoubtedly learn something I could apply in life.
I just can’t believe I made these notes in 1960, and it took their discovery 62 years later to see their relevance. But before I share this set of notes, here is an aside I hope to connect:
Tevye is the main character in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” In the opening monologue/musical number, he muses about the state of the world (turbulent and uncertain) then asks himself: “How do we keep our balance?” He answers with the song “Tradition!,” which he defines as: “Everyone knows who he is and what God expects him to do.”
In the America of 2022, we are truly living out the tradition set forth by our forefathers. Dear Mr. Fleck tried his best to teach it to me in 1960 and sadly only now – 62 years later – do I understand.
Here is what he lectured and what I had in my notes: I drew a tall isosceles triangle; at the tip top was a very small section I labeled: “large plantation owners.” Under that was a much larger section entitled “farmers” and under that an even larger section labeled “poor whites,” then in an even larger section was “slaves.” At the very bottom of the pyramid (at its widest point), it was blank.
I assume I just stopped listening and didn’t complete the chart, but I suspect that bottom of the social pyramid of the late 1700s was composed of Natives and non-English speaking immigrants.
The founders said in their Declaration that all men are created equally and all men are endowed with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but that chart says otherwise. They said one thing, but what they did was to make sure every person knew who he/she was and what God expected them to do (at least they were honest about women).
They created royalty (rich white male plantation owners); subjects (a white working class of farmers); lower classes (poor whites); and two separate classes of sub-humans (African slaves and Native Americans/non-English speaking immigrants who were mostly non-white – except for the Irish).
It was that small group of rich, white males who made and administered all the rules for all the people.
I don’t think that had changed much when I made the notes in 1960, and I suggest it is still like that today.
Remember that tradition (according to Tevye) says everyone knows who he is and what God expects him to do. A total of 45 people have served as president of the U.S. since its founding: 44 white men and one Black man (97.7% of our executives have been white males). Evidently, God expects America to be administered by white males.
The U.S. Senate today is 68% white male and the median net worth of those senators is $1.6 million. The median net worth of the average American citizen is $121,700 (as of 2019). Obviously, God expects rich white males to make the rules, particularly since they are to be administered by a white male.
As I write this, I can hear Chaim Topol (who played Tevye in the film) forcefully bellowing out the words: “Tradition! Tradition!” (It’s a great song!)
So on the one hand, it looks like rich, white supremacy is the traditional norm for the USA – and one could make a legitimate argument that it has worked well by comparing the general quality of life today in the world (as a direct result of America’s rise to superpower status) to the past 5,000 years or so.
Of course, there is also a legitimate argument that the world, under the rich white males, is not such a nice place for lots of people, particularly in the “s--thole countries” (to quote a former quasi-rich, white, male president).
Yet, this past midterm election showed perhaps a chink in that 400-year tradition. The American Voter seemed to rise from its slumber, look closely at both the content of each candidate’s character and the quality of his/her message; then vote to elect some pretty strong leaders from both the major parties.
It seems that moral, ethical leadership is not defined by political labels.
As an amateur history student, I am hoping this is the beginning of the end of the dominance of the old, white, rich male philosophy of governance well represented by the likes of Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Jim Banks and Mike Braun. They and their ilk have given a voice, and thus power, to the worst elements of our cultural nature, which led directly to the rise of Donald Trump.
But since Trump took the country to the proverbial bottom of the barrel, the only way to look has been up; and that upward look has shown us a bevy of younger, high-quality leadership from both parties that is racially and gender diverse.
So real power in the 2022 version of America is not tradition (sorry, Tevye), but a thinking, voting public that actually believes in the foundational principles of the American philosophy.
Time will tell whether this is an anomaly or a major step in a better future for all.
I think there is finally hope on the horizon.
Ron Flickinger, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired educator.