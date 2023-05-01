“Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful. Be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble.”
– John Lewis, congressman and civil rights leader
Vote! It’s time to make some “good trouble.”
In August 1965, Joe Ella Moore was turned away from the Mississippi voter rolls seven times before she successfully registered to vote at a Prentiss, Mississippi, motel, days after the Voting Rights Act was signed into law. Like many Black people before her, intimidation, poll taxes and literacy tests made it extremely difficult for Blacks to register and vote.
Voting by Blacks is a history filled with blood, sacrifice and even death. Many may recall the images of Martin Luther King Jr. sitting in jail after he and 250 activists were arrested on Feb. 1, 1965, while peacefully demonstrating in front of the Dallas County Courthouse in Alabama. It was a high price to pay.
We can pay down our debt to those trailblazers by simply making it to the polls.
Municipal elections are important because of the influence elected policymakers have at the local level. Those on the ballot have a greater impact on the life of ordinary people. In fact, most things people complain about are discussed and handled at a local level.
If you are passionate about infrastructure, safety, housing or any other local issue, it’s important to vote and elect local representatives who share those same passions.
The Fort Wayne Urban League will be a voting location again for the primary election. On May 2, it is home to precincts 607 and 692. Finding your voting location is easy by visiting allencountyvoters.gov. After providing your name and address, your precinct and voting location will be displayed.
Want to learn more about those on the ballot? Visit vote411.org and read answered questions from candidates, learn about their education and background, and compare their experience with others on the ballot.
A lot has changed since the civil rights movement, but Black people are still finding it hard to vote successfully.
In Georgia, the “exact match” system requires an individual’s voting status to be suspended if the name on their driver’s license or Social Security record does not exactly match the name the voter entered on the voter registration form. Of the 51,000 Georgia voters affected by this law in 2018, 80% were Black. African American candidate for governor Stacey Abrams lost by about 55,000 votes that year.
Other practices that require an ID to vote affect voter-eligible citizens who are more likely to be younger, less educated, impoverished and nonwhite. In a recent national survey, 5% of white voters reported they had trouble finding polling locations, compared to 15% of Black voters.
In Indiana, 70.3% of white people are registered to vote, compared to 65.5% of Black people. One immediate goal would be to close that 4.8-percentage point gap and encourage voter turnout. There is still work to be done.
For the poor, the underserved and the disadvantaged, voting can feel more like a burden than a right. However, those burdens should be heard at the polls.
During this past election, poll volunteers processed 206 voters at the Fort Wayne Urban League. Some came as soon as the doors opened, others stopped by on their lunch hour. One mother came with three children in tow and had just enough time to vote, get the kids dropped off at child care, then make it to work on time.
Back in 1965, after her seventh attempt, Joe Ella Moore successfully voted when trouble was stacked against her. Her life and her story matter because they speak to the human condition that we are not made to get lost in a sea of despair.
Make some “good trouble” and vote; your voice – your burdens – matters.
Aisha R. Arrington is president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League.