As we embark on yet another election season, it’s essential to reflect on the power and responsibility that comes with being a registered voter. Like many of you, I’ve faithfully exercised my right to vote since I turned 18 back in 1986.
Over the years I’ve seen ballots change, evolve and sometimes even baffle, but one thing remains constant: our duty to participate in the democratic process.
Let’s begin with a brief, and hopefully humorous, history lesson about ballots and voting in the United States. Picture this: In the early 19th century voting was about as straightforward as a treasure map with cryptic symbols and obscure instructions. Back then, you might have needed a compass, a pocket watch and the navigational skills of a pirate to cast your vote.
Thankfully, times have changed, and the bewildering complexities of ballots have been replaced with more user-friendly versions.
But here’s the catch. In our increasingly polarized world, some registered voters – both new and old – find themselves wavering on Election Day. They question whether they should stay home because they can’t find candidates they can truly relate to within their party.
It’s a valid concern, but there’s a solution that doesn’t involve disengagement and instead provides opportunity to embrace the diversity of your ballot.
In Indiana – like in many other states – there’s a common misconception that you’re obliged to vote a straight ticket for your party. In the general election, you have the power to mix and match candidates from different parties without altering your party affiliation.
The key is to be intentional with your ballot. Don’t be afraid to cross party lines if you find candidates who resonate with your values and beliefs.
Let’s take a moment to appreciate the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411.org app, a bipartisan resource that enables voters to learn about all candidates.
This invaluable tool levels the playing field, allowing you to make informed decisions based on a candidate’s qualifications, positions and vision, rather than just their party label. It’s like having a GPS for your ballot, guiding you through the political landscape with clarity.
My personal journey as a voter has taken me to different states, each with its unique ballot quirks. I’ve experienced the confusion and intimidation that can accompany a seemingly perplexing ballot. But here’s the good news: Our ballots have evolved to meet us where we stand.
In the state of Indiana as in general elections across the country, there are no limitations or barriers to voting for candidates from different parties. It’s your chance to be the curator of your own ballot, crafting it to reflect your ideals and preferences.
As we approach the coming election, my message to you is clear: Show up and vote, even if you believe you don’t have options within your party. Remember that your ballot is brimming with choices. Embrace this opportunity to make a difference by voting for candidates who genuinely align with your values.
In a world characterized by division and polarization, it’s easy to feel disheartened. However, our democracy thrives when we, the voters, actively participate. By taking the time to explore your ballot, research candidates and vote intentionally, you contribute to a more diverse and representative government.
The history of American ballots might have its amusing moments, but today it’s essential to focus on the serious business of democracy. We have the privilege of participating in a system that allows us to shape the future of our community, state and nation.
So let’s embrace the power of our ballots and make informed choices, knowing we can vote for the person rather than the party.
Whether you’re a seasoned voter or a first-time participant, your voice matters and your vote counts. By breaking free from the constraints of straight-ticket voting and exploring the full spectrum of candidates available to you, you contribute to a stronger, more inclusive democracy.
So, on Election Day, bring your compass, but leave the pirate’s treasure map at home. Your ballot is the key to a diverse and vibrant democracy, and it’s one worth unlocking.
Michelle Chambers, a Democrat, is an at-large member of the Fort Wayne City Council.