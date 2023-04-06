It’s probably a little cheesy to channel Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need a Hero,” but I am not just looking for any old hero. I have a specific one with specific skills in mind to deal with something happening in our state legislature.
This hero has to be someone who is skilled in taking things from one group of people who don’t really need them and giving them to another group who needs those things.
Let me spell out the kind of hero I am desperately searching for: someone who can steal from the rich and give to the poor. It seems like there was a legend of someone who did that back in Merry Old England. Wait, it’s coming to me. Robin Hood.
That’s it! He even had that for his mission statement: Steal from the rich and give to the poor.
Every budget year in Indiana we talk about school choice and a program envisioned by former Gov. Mitch Daniels to provide choice in education by “getting poor kids out of failing schools” through the Choice Scholarship Program, aka vouchers.
What many people who voted to support this program of parental choice don’t know is that it was never intended to get “poor kids out of failing schools.” What the state does not want the people to know is that every single promise they ever made about how the voucher program would be run, and who would benefit the most from it, has been compromised.
But allow me to stick to just one simple angle of the big lie and debunk it once and for all, then we can get back to our need for a modern-day Robin Hood.
Niki Kelly of the Indiana Capital Chronicle pointed out in an exceptional piece that ran in The Journal Gazette on Monday that while the state is preparing to commit to “a massive expansion of state-funded vouchers for private schools at much higher eligibility levels for middle- to upper-income Hoosiers,” it is at the same time committing to much lower gross income limits for programs and services that are actually essential to struggling Hoosier families.
While it is hard to accept the reasoning of the state, the program will provide full vouchers to families who earn up to 400% of the free and reduced lunch level so that these families can send their children to private schools.
That means that a family of four can earn up to $220,000 and still qualify for the full voucher.
Meanwhile, Kelly reported, the cutoff for the supplemental nutrition program is 127%, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is between 13% and 16% of the federal poverty level, On My Way Pre-K is capped at 127%, and free and reduced-price lunch ceilings out at 185% of the federal poverty level.
If that is not enough to cause you to go and look for a hero, allow me to give you the statistics that the state does not want you to know. A total of 99.976% of all of the voucher schools are affiliated with a religious organization or church. In 2011, Black students made up 24.11% of the population of voucher schools; last year they were 10.45%. In 2013, 9% came from F-rated schools, last year, fewer than 1% of the population came from F schools.
Although public schools were initially promised that voucher school students had to spend at least one year in public school before attending a voucher school, last year, 69.16% of voucher school students had never attended a public school.
As of the end of last school year, the state had spent more than $1.4 billion on the voucher program and intends to spend $250 million this year, $500 million in 2024 and $600 million in 2025 for a grand total by the end of 2025 of $2.75 billion to support wealthy, white families who already attended private schools and could afford already to pay their own tuition.
Now we come back to needing a specific kind of hero, a “Robin Hood” as it were. Someone who could come in and stop the spending on wealthy families who already have the wherewithal to pay their own way to schools that segregate based on their own belief system, that are selective in admissions based on the color of the applicants’ skin, beliefs about gender and sexuality, language primarily spoken in the home, and whether the students have a disability.
Sadly, I am an adult and don’t believe in mythical heroes.
I do believe elected officials have a responsibility to do their jobs, which includes taking care of the needy and allowing the wealthy to take care of themselves.
Maybe we don’t need Robin Hood – just a few honest state representatives and senators. But they appear to be in short supply.