Recently, the word every Republican running for office works into their profile is “woke.”
Rep. Jim Banks started an “anti-woke” conference in the House. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running a campaign to “stop the woke mob.” Over and over this word is bandied about.
My question is, what does “woke” mean? I hear it used freely without definition.
Thank goodness for Wendy Davis who, in her announcement of a campaign for the House, said: “Let me explain what ‘woke’ is: Challenging our religious freedoms, challenging what it means to be a true American.”
I thank her for defining what “woke” means. I, and perhaps others, have needed a definition.
Let’s take a look at the definition’s first part, “challenging our religious freedoms.” “Religious freedoms” is used quite a bit in political rhetoric. It seems generic, but most who use it seem to have a specific religion in mind.
Fortunately, Davis clarifies once again as she unpacks the term by linking “religious freedom” to “where I can worship my Christian belief without fear of persecution.”
Frankly, I find this definition of “religious freedom” to be narrow and unconstitutional.
Our Constitution grants freedom of religion. This freedom applies equally to all religions or even the freedom to not practice a religion at all.
My Christian sisters and brothers deserve to exercise their religious preferences. My Jewish sisters and brothers deserve to exercise their religious preferences. My Islamic sisters and brothers deserve to exercise their religious preferences.
My sisters and brothers who choose another religious expression as well as my sisters and brothers who choose to eschew religion deserve to exercise their religious preferences.
We all enjoy this freedom, not just those with a narrow, evangelical view they claim as Christian.
Often those who proclaim their defense of “religious freedom” only mean this narrow perspective they believe everyone should share. Their unspoken desire is a theocracy with only their viewpoint tolerated.
Freedom for only one religious viewpoint is decidedly un-American and precisely what our Constitution intends to prevent.
There is talk of persecution by the “woke mob.” Yet, persecution is caused by those who think their way is the only way. When we elect such narrow thinkers to office, we invite persecution to become legislated.
The current iterations are anti-LBGTQ+ bills in our state legislature, the demonizing of teachers and librarians, the attempts at censorship under the guise of parental freedom, the pro-indoctrination support of educational vouchers instead of adequate support of public schools, and the divisive rhetoric of half-truths and outright lies used to instill fear, anger and division.
The self-anointed “anti-woke” proclaim freedom with their mouths and support the antithesis with their actions and bills.
The “anti-woke” decry their imagined persecution while they support the persecution of others with their actions and bills.
The “anti-woke” proclaim theirs is the only truth while they try to censor other viewpoints, curtail critical thinking and fill their propaganda with lies – lies they don’t even believe except that they speak powerfully to their base.
Could anything be more hypocritical? Could any message be more truly un-American than that being championed by the “anti- woke?”
Kevin R. Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.