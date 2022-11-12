The election is behind us. You would never know it is over if you could hear the bickering and squabbling at our Treehouse Coffeehouse.
The patrons who supported the winners pound their chests. The patrons who backed the losers would like to pound the boasting patrons. Lost in all of this is the fact that the “winners” and the “losers” are on the same national team.
We may have to give what the military calls “combat pay” to our coffeehouse employees. Already they have a new name for themselves. Instead of being known as “baristas,” they think a better term would be “battlelistas.”
It has gotten so bad that our security force of woodpeckers seeks reinforcement. What they would prefer is a squadron of not just any woodpeckers.
Nope. They want pileated woodpeckers.
Most of our daytime security force, except for the aggressive managing woodpecker, comprises woodpeckers retired from the local lumber mill. Their mature appearance lends them a certain dignity, but many back down when confronted with bombastic patrons.
Even the most outspoken patrons might soften their tone if a pileated woodpecker flies to their table and asks, “Is there a problem here?” A standard reply by the customers at a noisy table might be, “No, officer. We’re just singing our school fight song.”
The threat of pileated woodpeckers to silence or evict rowdy customers does not bother me. My good friend, still the major shareholder in our small corporation, is less confrontational.
Recently, after the election, the officers of a women’s book club met at the coffeehouse to plan the agenda of their next meeting. About 20 minutes before the meeting was to end, the sound of thunder, the sight of lightning and the soaking of a heavy downpour rattled the leaves and shook the limbs of our coffeehouse.
The chairperson of the book club demanded umbrellas for their use as they were preparing to leave. My buddy, being the major shareholder, said to me that he would handle this.
That was fine with me. I watched as my buddy distributed cheap umbrellas to each of the women. A couple of them were so offended that they started swatting him with the umbrellas.
During the melee I heard one woman say, “You charge us $6 for one cup of coffee but you cannot afford decent umbrellas!”
It was somewhat humorous for those of us watching. Even the political supporters, who moments earlier battled each other, were enjoying the umbrella fracas. In unison, the political battlers laughed. For them it was a relief to see that someone else’s ox was being gored.
My buddy, the “ox” in question, was not seeing the humor in the situation. He pleaded with me to do something.
I did do something. In a loud voice, hopefully loud enough to be heard above the sound of pounding rain, I announced that coffee would be free until the rain stopped.
“Are you crazy? Free coffee?” my buddy yelled. He grabbed an umbrella and pounded me. A customer said it reminded him of two weeks ago when several Michigan State football players attacked a Michigan player after their game.
All of the men in the coffeehouse joined the fracas. I saw two Democrats pounding each other because one cheered for Michigan State and the other cheered for Michigan.
I took pride in knowing a Purdue Republican would not argue with an IU Republican.
Embarrassed, the Michigan Wolverine and the MSU Spartan agreed to return to the treehouse the next day and have coffee. “I’m buying,” said one. The other replied, “OK, but the next time I buy.”
As they left I heard one of them ask, “Hey, how could you grow up in Lansing but go to that school in Ann Arbor?”
The respondent said, “What does it matter? We’re just two guys who enjoy coffee and a good conversation.” Then he added, “I have a real reason to get upset. See that guy walking to his car? He graduated from Indiana and is dating my daughter. Can you imagine having a Hoosier at the table at Thanksgiving dinner?”
“Don’t worry,” replied the other. “Their dating days will end soon. I overheard the Hoosier ask your daughter to marry him and she said yes.”
Our coffee brings people together. Even when you expect bitterness, warmth is possible.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.