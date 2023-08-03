To hear any presidential candidate try to put any aspect of slavery in a positive light was unthinkable and beyond our collective comprehension, until it wasn’t.
Jaw-dropping as it was, America listened as Florida’s governor and presidential want-to-be, Ron DeSantis, achieved the unthinkable, and not in a good way.
As part of a broader lesson entitled: “Examine the various duties and trades performed by slaves (e.g., agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation),” Florida’s Department of Education provides newly created topics for middle school teachers that include a benchmark clarification to teach students that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
When asked, DeSantis chose not to reel in this portion of the education department’s work, but instead to distance himself from the specifics of the curriculum, while still defending its overall guidelines.
“Well, you should talk to them (the staff at Florida’s Department of Education whom he appointed) about it. I didn’t do it and I wasn’t involved in it. … These are the most robust standards in African American history probably anywhere in the country. … They’re probably going to show that some of the folks (i.e., slaves) that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life,” DeSantis said.
You know, a kind of unpaid apprenticeship program if the folks (i.e., slaves) in question could ever get past the physical, mental and emotional anguish from abduction, beatings, starvation, family separation, forced procreation, sexual abuse, primitive living conditions, little or no health care, imposed illiteracy, unconscionable workloads, cultural eradication and killings.
Should DeSantis, after the fact, attempt to further minimize his role in this controversy or reframe the curriculum’s message and meaning, Americans need to view this matter amid the backdrop of so many other right-wing conservative measures he proudly touts and doubles down on.
DeSantis boasts about the Stop Woke Act of 2022 that amended the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that discuss ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness and white privilege.
DeSantis also takes exception to the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American Studies course and has signed into law legislation that will defund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Florida’s public colleges and allow the state to eliminate programs, majors and minors that teach “identity politics” or critical race theory.
Then there is the standoff between DeSantis and Disney. After the Florida Senate passed into law legislation that limits instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third grade children (commonly known as the “don’t say gay” law), Disney voiced its objection to the action.
Since then, DeSantis has been accusing Disney of promoting the “sexualization of children” while Disney has responded by accusing DeSantis of witch hunting.
There is more to cite, but in the end these measures DeSantis is pushing all boil down to the same logic-bending, divisive brew.
Perhaps his most concerning and offensive action to date, among DeSantis’ many right-wing, anti-woke stances, is his unabashed leadership in the sanitization and warping of our nation’s racial history.
Such a divisive candidate turned president would never be able to unite and lead the diverse population of the United States. Like the last Republican president DeSantis seems to model himself after, he is far more of a divider than a uniter.
But Americans, through their prolonged exposure to politicians who devise one far-right piece of legislation after the other, have learned the hard way who and what this country must avoid. Avoid at all costs because the power these far-right politicians wield allows them to say and achieve the unthinkable, and not in a good way.
Like the days that will elapse between now and the national election in November 2024, unworthy actions and the politicians who execute them will fall away – one by one – until what is left is our free and fair election between admirable rivals.
This will be the case provided Americans stay involved and continue to educate themselves with fact-based information.
After all, the core of our precious, yet fragile, democracy is a free and fair election between – ideally – admirable rivals.
More than ever, Americans must ensure this not only for ourselves, but all those who regularly scan the horizon for that beacon of light the United States of America emanates throughout the world.
Greg Slyford of Fort Wayne is a retired educator.