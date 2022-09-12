Squeaky-clean lawns, picture-perfect flower beds, more non-native plants vs. native ones, excessive use of pesticides and, of course, increased occupation of residential and commercial buildings to accommodate humans have resulted in a steep decline in the population of insects and other wildlife across the U.S.
The monarch butterfly, for example, is now endangered. According to a report by PBS last month, “The monarch butterfly was officially designated as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Scientists estimate that the species’ population has dropped between 20% and 90% over the last several decades.”
My journey to do my bit toward conservation of endangered species began about 15 years ago when I composted kitchen scraps on the countertop and dug for earthworms for my humble balcony garden. Then came an opportunity to do research in a community garden.
When red bean plants sprouted in three days in my homemade compost, and a butterfly visited my plants on the balcony, I was converted.
Roll forward five years and I became a Fort Waynean. I just stared at the space around our house in Fort Wayne, with its pristine green lawn and attractive plants that I didn’t recognize in the flower beds. My collection of plants from my balcony occupied a tiny portion of this space.
With very little knowledge of gardening tools and never having shoveled snow, I brought out a snow shovel from the garage and started to dig.
“You will be better off with one of these!” said a neighbor who was watching me over the fence. He threw a couple of shovels into our yard and said, “Throw it back when you are done.”
Someone else said to call 311 before you dig. Another learning curve.
After the city marked off the gas line, I began to dig. It took me five days of hard work to clear the grass in a 20x20 area in the backyard, loosen the soil and add homemade and store-bought organic compost to make it tenable for a kitchen garden.
The next step was to plant the seedlings I had started on the dining table. Start small, I told myself. Tomatoes, chili peppers, potatoes, beans and pumpkin.
As I was admiring my handiwork from the patio, sipping my morning cuppa, I was delighted to see my first visitor: a blue jay! I called it exotic blue bird, as my knowledge of birds was limited to crows, sparrows, ducks and peacocks. Another learning curve.
We hung bird feeders, bought a digital camera, and I began to read about what birds liked, growing our own food, whether to hang a sugar syrup feeder, and so on. Soon, Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” became my bible. I also read Masanobu Fukuoka’s “One Straw Revolution.”
“Sustainability” had started to become a fashionable word, although people looked at me strangely when I told them to bring their own plates and spoons to my parties, and asked them to deposit food scraps in a separate bin in the kitchen.
The first time I set out an old frying pan full of bird seed purchased from Wild Birds Unlimited in the backyard, I had a dozen different birds feeding happily. I progressed to a 35x optical zoom camera, and still use it after a decade.
I joined various groups including the one by Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and began to shop for native plants, which were rather expensive but paid off in the long run. We also certified our yard with the National Wildlife Federation.
In the past decade, I have documented more than 30 types of birds – male and female and fledglings – a variety of butterflies, moths and bees and bugs and caterpillars, thanks to these small steps we took.
• Be mindful of what we spray on the lawn.
• Gradually increase growth of native plants around the house; native plants will not only increase the visits from birds and insects to your garden, they will even nest in your garden.
• Let leaves be in the fall. Compost them instead of bagging them for the landfill.
• You can also take your yard waste to Biosolids at 6202 Lake Ave.
• Provide natural food, water and shelter for backyard wildlife.
Recently came the culmination of our efforts: We witnessed the live transformation of a monarch chrysalis into a butterfly in our garden.
Rama Cousik is an associate professor of special education at Purdue Fort Wayne.