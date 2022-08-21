I would be hard pressed to describe how education as a whole has evolved over my time in the classroom: Both the settings and situations have drastically changed along the way.
Over my 14 years as a teacher, I’ve spent a summer in Watts at Los Angeles Unified Schools, three years on the south side of Chicago for Chicago Public Schools, three years in Columbia City and eight years in Fort Wayne (mostly at Homestead High School).
I’ve taught in classrooms lined with traditional rows and ringing bells and classrooms that utilized team teaching and project-based learning where we occasionally worked beyond our time because of the absence of an alarm.
I’ve used overhead projectors with their fans buzzing and the light occasionally burning out mid-lesson and I’ve worked with beautiful wall-mounted projectors that cast high-definition images onto boards upon which I could write directly.
I’ve taught in the inner city, the suburbs and in a small town. I’ve taught in classrooms with exclusively brown and Black students, and in rooms where every face was white.
One thing I’ve learned is that kids are kids. No matter the location, my students have inspired me.
They face tremendous challenges being young people today. They handle academic expectations along with extracurricular obligations, hold down jobs and volunteer in the community and are active members of their families while also seeking to be a good friend.
Add to this the pressures and peer expectations of navigating social media and what they’ve been through with COVID-19 the past three years, and you have a drastically different ballgame from the one I experienced at their age.
Yet, while I say kids are kids, their living situations significantly affect their day-to-day lives. Such variances influence their expectations, pressures and experiences.
From winning that week’s big game in front of a sold-out crowd to having a friend shot over the weekend to worrying about their family’s immigration status to fretting over acceptance to Ivy League schools or achieving a certain score on the SAT, these feelings and situations are very real to my students.
They feel, quite viscerally, that their current and future lives hang in the balance.
And students want to be taken seriously. They want their cares and concerns, their interests and passions, to matter. This is one of the most important and challenging aspects of the job, yet everything that happens in my classroom hinges on my students believing I see them as people, and more than just students in my English class.
For a host of reasons, applying this understanding is challenging.
Each academic year, I teach close to 300 students. I grade more than 1,200 essays (and read about 4,000 pages of student writing). I reread the same books for each course I teach.
I reach out to my students and their families if they are in jeopardy of failing, and I try my best to make as many positive phone calls as possible. I write 25-30 letters of recommendation. I spend hours overseeing clubs and afterschool programs, and I run a weekly fundraiser selling hot chocolate and tea each Friday to support my students and clubs.
These actions are not carried out in a vacuum.
Students bring a range of issues into my room each day, from physical and mental health concerns (especially anxiety and not getting enough sleep) to the more common stresses associated with life as a teenager.
We’ve taught through a global pandemic in masks and hybrid classrooms (instructional environments that combined Zoom and in-person learning where we didn’t know from day to day which student would be using which platform).
And because I teach in America, there is the simmering fear that my school will be the scene of tragic and life-changing violence. I’ve had to have the conversation with my wife that if something happens at work, I’ll do what I can to protect my students, just like I hope my own kids’ teachers would do for them, though I’d never ask them to.
That is one conversation I did not consider needing to have when I started this profession 14 years ago.
I do not say all this in honor of myself but rather to point out we are doing our best to serve our students, for that is why we do this.
We want to see our students excel, not merely reach graduation. We want to see them reach for their dreams and goals (and to set those dreams and goals in the first place), to envision a better life for themselves in the days, months and years ahead.
That has been true of the teachers I’ve worked with in Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbia City and Fort Wayne.
I’m sure examples to the contrary can be found and pointed to, but we are not waging culture wars in our classrooms. Most of us don’t even know what CRT means and certainly are not peddling it to elementary and secondary students.
We’re too busy helping our students understand and complete their work, prepare for the next test and become better communicators, all while trying to remember to check in on how they are doing and how they’re feeling, to ask about their recent game or recital or job interview.
And I want all my students’ families involved in what’s going on in my classroom. I appreciate it when families reach out with questions or concerns.
A consistent highlight of the Travel Writing class I teach is when families join their students for our local travel projects.
I love when a student tells me they tried food from a different culture for the first time during an outing with mom or dad, or when a family goes hiking on a trail they’ve never ventured out on before.
The more we partner together, the better the outcomes will be for all involved. It is my genuine belief that this is how teachers feel when it comes to parent involvement, across my school and across the country.
One thing that doesn’t get communicated enough, especially for courses in the humanities (the courses I teach), is that we are trying to help students develop into critical and conscientious thinkers. I want them to be able to articulate a range of interpretations and meanings about a text.
It has never been my goal to have students reach a specific conclusion, and the last thing I want is for them to simply agree with me. That would be doing both them and the texts we use a disservice.
I am hopefully helping my students build a toolbox full of tools that will enable them to better engage the world they live in.
One beautiful aspect of the students I’ve worked with is their openness to changing their views.
A peer will raise a point or challenge what’s been said, and the first student will consider it and possibly alter his or her original statement.
They seemingly, and possibly intrinsically, possess an academic humility and an intellectual curiosity that is continually refreshing. They’re willing to think out loud, be wrong and admit it when they are. Teenagers.
I work in a place that has phenomenal teachers and staff and loads of support from administrators and parents, and we are recognized for this, both locally and across the state. I’m proud to work there.
But I was also really proud to work at my school on the south side of Chicago, which was one of the many inner-city schools casually called a “bad school.” Teachers there worked tremendously hard to create engaging and rigorous lessons and to address the diverse challenges we faced. Some of the best teachers I’ve ever encountered taught in that school. We weren’t a “bad school,” whatever that means to whoever is saying it.
I’m very proud to be an educator, to be part of a profession that seeks to make the lives of young people and their families better. It is democratic work in the truest sense of the word.
When it can feel that much of American society is sectioning itself off, deciding whom they will or will not associate with, we welcome anyone and everyone who walks through our classroom doors, regardless of background or beliefs, physical appearance or intellectual abilities, lifestyle or personal choices.
The diversity of experiences I’ve accumulated — from Los Angeles to Chicago to Columbia City and back again to Fort Wayne — has been one of the most life-changing aspects of my 14 years in the classroom. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.