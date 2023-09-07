What if we took seriously the reported test results for Indiana students that demonstrated a significant negative impact on reading and math achievement resulting from COVID-19 measures?
Seriously. Really seriously. What if we agreed, at least most of us, that the loss of learning in reading and math mattered? Mattered to each of the students in terms of their potential learning and achievement during the remainder of their school years and beyond? That it mattered. Really mattered.
And, then, what if the state revenue for the last six months of 2023 exceeded the revenue projections upon which the 2023 legislature based the two-year budget it passed earlier this year? Extra state money beyond what was needed to fund the budget and maintain the very strong revenue reserve already built into the budget plan. Rather than refunding the money to taxpayers, what if Indiana leaders did the following?
1) Took very seriously the documented learning loss in reading and math; and,
2) Began now to direct state education officials to review and identify up to five of the most effective learning-growth reading and math models in Indiana schools (public and private) for grades 1 through 5; and,
3) Utilized Indiana test results for grades 1 through 5 to identify groups of students most in need of accelerated growth in reading and math and prioritize those groups from most-in-need to at-grade-level; and,
4) Created requirements and opportunities for schools (public and private) to apply for learning grants for student groups in grades 1 through 5 as identified in Point 3 above; and,
5) Created criteria for teachers to be nominated and trained in one or more of the models identified in Point 2 above; and,
6) Appropriated all or a portion of the money collected in excess of the adopted state budget to fund the training of teachers and actual school experiences for the highest-priority student groups identified in Point 3.
Should excess revenue be collected, every lobbying group accessing the Statehouse is already preparing its ask. But what if all of us took the reported learning loss seriously? Really seriously.
What if Indiana’s leaders put in motion a process to identify learning models that are proven to be the most successful and demonstrate the most learning growth for kids who are behind?
That might be an extra hour at the end of the school day, a double reading or math class, summer school or some other option that has proven to be highly successful with kids who are behind. But it has to have been proven to increase student achievement in these two critically important subjects.
And, then, what if an assessment such as the NWEA was used prior to the instruction to identify the specific deficient skill areas upon which instruction would be focused on at the end of the instruction period to make certain that kids actually learned and to serve as a guide for future learning?
What if?
I, for one, would applaud the total focus on recovering missed learning in reading and math in grades 1 through 5. I believe most of us agree that is really important. And I think the vast majority of Hoosiers would then gladly forgo any refund of tax overpayment.
What if?
Roger Thornton of Bluffton is the retired director of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents and earlier served as superintendent in Kokomo.