Pull my finger. This well-known prank is notorious throughout American folklore.
Most 7-year-olds have had a grandfather make this request, which soon generates the question: “Who sat on a duck?”
Crude as this practical joke is, many of us have to admit to having had this trick played on us at a very young age.
What tragically followed the execution of this prank was the eye-watering, paint-peeling methane miasma that quickly filled the living room and sent all occupants scrambling for fresh air.
Grandma would immediately chastise the perpetrator, but the damage had been done.
Scarred for life by a carbon emission – a man-made carbon emission with a hint of hydrogen sulfide known in the vernacular as a fart.
Why bring up such a smelly topic for discussion? Simply because man-made global warming from burning fossil fuels receives all the press these days.
The nightly media coverage refers to the tragic storms, heat waves, fires, etc. attributed to global warming from man-made carbon emissions, primarily carbon dioxide. All these events are created from burning fossil fuels. What about good old methane?
Surprisingly, when men fart, 7% of our flatulence is methane as we pass about a liter to a liter and a half of gas a day. (Note: Women do not fart; they blame the dog.)
On the flip side, studies show that cows release an average of 250 liters of methane per day. This is from both belching and farting as part of their ruminant digestive process.
I had a friend in junior high school who could burp the alphabet. Rumor had it another guy could fart the national anthem, but that was never proven.
Most humans possess neither of these skills. However, all cows belch and have flatulence.
Add in organic matter decaying in landfills, deforestation, biomass burning, melting permafrost, rice paddies and wetlands, and one begins to understand that methane accumulation is just as bad as carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Hence, a large percentage of methane production is man-made just like carbon dioxide. It is the carbon that holds the heat in global warming. All the sources matter.
What to do? I have lots of questions.
According to research, each year two cows produce as much heat-trapping carbon in methane as one car driven 10,000 miles produces heat-trapping carbon in carbon dioxide. If curbing carbon emissions from oil and gas for automobiles will be possible by everyone switching to electric vehicles and renewable energy, what about the cows? Will someone eat them? Should we eat them?
With the current vegan movement that seems unlikely. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association better fire up a few more “Beef – It’s What’s For Dinner” commercials.
And which is better, humans belching and farting or a cow doing so? It is customary in the Mideast for people to belch after a fine meal as a high compliment to the host of a party. Further east, the 1.1 billion Hindus in India venerate their 305.5 million cows, so bovine belching wins there.
Either way, methane carbon emissions are plentiful.
Now look at Montana. A gentlemen recently claimed the state had more cows than people there when the Chinese spy balloon flew over. If that is the case, they could not possibly eat their way out of their methane carbon emission predicament.
Speaking of China, do not forget the 1.4 billion people living there. Heaven forbid if they all belched or passed gas at once.
Would they curb their methane emissions? What if they all refuse to get on the electric car bandwagon?
They would probably strip mine their country to get us the rare earth minerals we will need to manufacture our car batteries here. But give up belching and farting? Never. They will just let us give up our fossil fuels and hope that solves everything.
Trying to reverse global warming by only focusing on fossil fuel emissions only solves part of the problem. Everywhere on Earth, life generates methane emissions. In fact, methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere.
So methane reduction needs to be included in all global warming discussions, and it requires buy-in from all nations of the world.
Sadly, changing our standard of living by giving up internal combustion engine cars, regulating appliances or planting a trillion trees will not help much. The Earth will probably still get warmer. How soon it happens remains to be seen.
If the dinosaurs of the Cretaceous Era could survive in a climate four times warmer than ours currently, then we should be able to improvise, adapt and overcome with no problem. Besides, now we have artificial intelligence to help us, and it does not produce any carbon emissions.
Just my opinion. Of course, I’m just an old methane emission.
John Lohman, a retiree, is an Allen County resident.