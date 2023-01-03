There has been a low-simmering controversy about the naming of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
It was named after the NASA administrator who oversaw the agency during the heart of the space race. However, it appears Webb may have been involved with the widespread firing of federal employees because they were gay.
Many astronomers rightly believe the honor of a named telescope should require the honoree meeting the highest standards. If he was an active part of the so-called Lavender Scare (a close cousin to the Red Scare), that would put him in the company of Sen. Joseph McCarthy and should probably be disqualifying.
How much was Webb involved in the Lavender Scare?
To help the community move forward, NASA hired an historian to research and clearly describe how Webb behaved.
This sort of report is incredibly valuable because it helps us, as a community, clearly see historical events. Before we decide how to judge Webb’s actions, we first need to honestly and openly understand what he did.
First let’s review some context. The Lavender Scare started in 1947. Republican senators had accused the State Department of security failures. Initially “communists” were targeted, but the investigation expanded to those suspected of “habitual drunkenness, sexual perversion, moral turpitude, financial irresponsibility or criminal record.”
Between 1947 and 1949, about 30 people were fired annually for being gay.
According to the report, there were two key times Webb served in the federal government. The first was as deputy undersecretary of state from 1949 to 1952 in the Truman administration. In this position, Webb was involved in the Lavender Scare in two meetings, both in June 1950.
The first meeting was attended by President Harry S. Truman, Webb and other administrators. They determined how to work with Congress. The second meeting was attended by Webb, other administrators and two senators. The goal was to agree on expectations for how Congress would investigate the State Department.
Everyone in the meetings – Truman, Webb, the other administrators and the senators – appeared to agree that federal employees who were gay should be fired. The disagreement, such as it was, involved whether the State Department was doing enough to find federal employees who were gay and how the Senate should investigate that process.
Webb appeared to be involved only to ensure the Senate itself would not investigate individuals. The parties agreed to that quickly and Webb was not involved in any of the following meetings or decisions.
The second key time Webb was in the federal government was as chief administrator of NASA from 1961 to 1968, the heart of the space race. It was also the time of an important gay-rights case, Norton vs. Macy et al.
Clifford Norton was a G-14 (mid-level) budget analyst for the federal government (to give a rough indication of authority, a current G-14 employee is paid about $115,000 a year). He was arrested for a traffic violation in October 1963.
After the violation, two DC morals squad officers followed Norton and his passenger, Madison Proctor, home. After questioning, Proctor said Norton had felt his leg and invited him upstairs. Both were arrested.
After several hours of questioning by the local police and the NASA security chief, Norton said he sometimes had experienced homosexual desires in high school and college. NASA fired him.
Norton sued in federal court and, in 1969, won. It was a landmark success for gay rights.
After extensive searching by the NASA historian for this report, no evidence emerged that Administrator Webb was aware of the firing or the lawsuit.
The ruling came about a year after Webb left NASA. He left because of the Apollo 1 tragedy, in which astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee lost their lives in a launchpad fire.
Returning to the original issue: Does James Webb rise to the high standard of having a world-famous telescope named for him? That is, was his contribution to the Lavender Scare disqualifying?
He certainly did not defend the rights of gay federal employees. However, he also did not do anything to actively pursue or fire gay employees.
In that sense, he seems to fall smack in the middle of American culture at the time.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.