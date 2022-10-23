Imagine you’re on a board of directors for a company and you need to hire its next CEO.
You have two résumés from which to choose: one person worked for your organization in the past in a low-level role and was fired, later rehired and on the verge of being fired a second time when he refused to sign a work improvement plan and quit.
You also discover, after he boasted about his military service in his job interview, that he never actively served after more than four months of basic training, was never deployed or stationed anywhere and never rose above the level of private.
In contrast, your other applicant has held positions of increasing authority throughout her working career, including deputy attorney general for the state, continues to serve in the military after 19 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel in military intelligence, and has not been fired from any job, let alone one at your company.
When you try to schedule them for a final interview in front of your full board, you discover that the first candidate refuses to do so.
Whom would you hire?
After 28 years of practicing labor employment law and counseling many clients on the hazards of rehiring someone the organization has previously fired, I find it an easy decision.
Especially if that first candidate has also publicly proclaimed your product was a “scam” and advocated cutting in half the number of days people could access it.
This is the choice voters are faced with this November in the highest statewide office on the ballot: secretary of state.
This office not only has responsibility for oversight of all corporations in the state, it runs elections and has oversight over Hoosiers’ most important right: our right to vote.
Republican candidate Diego Morales has advocated cutting early voting days in half, called the 2020 election a “scam” and wants to eliminate mail-in ballot access for Hoosiers older than 65 and others who currently have such access.
He has also refused to debate, despite this being the top Indiana statewide race. Morales has neither the integrity nor résumé to hold such an important position.
Democrat Destiny Wells is the clear choice over Morales.
She has a résumé that shows she has been promoted into increasing levels of responsibility in her working career and has a distinguished 19-year military record, currently serving as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. Wells sees the secretary of state as an office meant to protect our right to vote, not limit it.
In a state that ranked 42nd in voter turnout in 2020 with only 65% of registered voters casting a ballot, protecting and promoting our right to vote is imperative. Article 1 Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution states that “all power is inherent in the people” and that “the people have, at all times, an indefeasible right to alter and reform their government.”
Restricting access to voting strips the people’s power away from us and impinges on the right of the people to determine the future of our state and our collective destiny.
Marty Lemert is a Fort Wayne attorney.