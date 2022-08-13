I have been worrying lately that we might need a password to get into heaven. If you are a senior, you know just what I mean.
Seems you need a password to get into everything now, and if you don’t remember what your password is for a specific thing, then you have to change it. (That is worse than trying to fix a flat tire on a five-foot-wide road in the Andes Mountains).
Then, once you have supposedly changed a password, that “new” one never works. So, you start all over and try to prove your mettle in a changing technological world.
I can see it now. I will be standing at the Pearly Gates and St. Peter will look at me and inquire, “OK, Nancy, what’s the password?”
My first attempt will be, “Don’t sin.” Then he’ll ask me whether that is one word or two, and I’ll respond that it is two words. A big buzzer will sound as Peter replies, “Wrong! Now, I will give you 10 minutes to change your password.”
I’ll then go behind a cloud, change my password to “Behave yourself” and return to the gate.
By then, he will be testing the woman in front of me, and that woman will answer, “Just before I died, I changed my password to ‘Go on a diet’.” St. Pete will smile and welcome her to heaven.
I know this will be a cinch now as I return to the entrance, and St. Pete looks me in the eye and waits for my new password. “I changed my password to ‘Behave yourself,’ two words, with the ‘B’ being capitalized and the ‘y’ being lower case. Amen.”
I can just hear St. Peter responding, “Behave yourself? What kind of password is that?”
At that point, I’ll feel that I am truly sunk and will be wondering whether, with my technological ability, I might not even be able to get into hell.
I just might spend eternity behind some cloud, trying to change my password.
Well, I guess in a way, that would be hell.
Maybe I am onto some theological truth here, and I might consider starting my own religion. I would call my church “The First Church of Technological Confusion.”
It would be based on the following truths:
1) Little elves sneak into your house once a day and hide your car keys, glasses and cellphone. Do not refer to this as a “senior moment.” It is the truth, and to deny it is to blame aging for a fault you perceive within yourself. It is not a fault. Elves are a blessing.
2) Not being able to remember the name of a movie star you have seen in a dozen films is not a crime or a sin. Who cares if, to you, Clark Gable is the only male star you can name and what’s her name always plays his leading woman? Who gives a hoot if you think Shirley Temple just turned 10 years old and can still tap dance up a flight of stairs?
3) It is not a sin if you wear one brown shoe and one black shoe, as long as one is not a high heel and the other a tennis shoe. Angels in heaven often wear one navy shoe and one black shoe to match their wings.
4) The only true sin is thinking that you are infallible and believe you can change the password on your phone and make it work or to believe you honestly did make restaurant reservations and that the maitre d’ must be wrong. Admitting you are wrong, that you are fallible, and that your memory has gone out the window is a virtue, and virtue is its own reward.
I know I will have many people clamoring to join my church, but I must warn you: You might have to have a password!
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.