Gosh, it seems just yesterday ... but it was 1964, and I played the role of Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” that summer at the Franke Park outdoor theatre.
In that decade, three musicals were produced by the Fort Wayne parks board each summer, and I had the privilege of playing Eliza that year. I still have the newspaper clipping that states there was frost that night, but the brave people sat in the outdoor theatre, which then had no roof, and were enchanted by that now-classic musical.
Supposedly, our energy and verve kept them warm.
Flies and bugs often flew into our mouths as we sang, but that’s show biz! I remember these lyrics so well: “Words, words, words, I’m so sick of words. First from him, now from you. Is that all you blighters can do?”
Eliza sang that to express her disgust with Freddy’s all talk and no action approach. But those lyrics often run through my mind when I’m puzzled by the spelling or meaning of words, or think about how funny, yet wonderful, they can be. Words.
Ever think about the word “gubernatorial”? It means “of a governor or his office.” Every time we have a gubernatorial election, I wonder whether we’re going to elect a goober. Or a guber. Probably.
And the word “flautist,” meaning one who plays the flute, is always good for a chuckle or two. They don’t call a person who plays the harp a “harper,” do they? Or a “harpee”?
Of course, “fluter” would be kind of funny, too, I guess. Flutist would be OK. Come to think of it, I think it’s getting more acceptance today.
And speaking about today, the poor words “today” and “tonight” really get their mispronunciations.
In the morning, we all watch the “Taday” show. Just listen to the announcer say that. And on the radio, “It’s gonna be sunny taday” or “There’s a chance of rain taday.”
However, when you see “West Side Story,” do you ever hear them sing, “Tanight, tanight. Won’t be just any night. Tanight there will be no evening star”? Absolutely not! You’d be laughing your socks off!
Well, I never really get sick of words, but it does bring to mind that old song that goes, “You say to-may-toe and I say to-mah-toe. Let’s call the whole thing off!”
It is just as true taday as it was yestaday.
Church hymns often bring word misunderstandings by younger people.
Everyone has heard about the little girl who gave her new teddy bear the name of Gladly. When her mother asked her why, she replied, “You know that song we sing in Sunday school, ‘Gladly, my cross-eyed bear.’ ”
And the one about the little boy who, upon viewing a creche, wanted to know where Round John Virgin was. When his father asked who that was, he replied, “Oh you know, like in ‘Silent Night.’ Round John Virgin, mother and child.”
And I often think of how, years ago when I was teaching Sunday School and a soloist sang “Oh Holy Night” at one of our church services, one of my small students listened raptly as the soloist sang, “Fall on your knees, Oh hear the angel voices.”
After the service, she tugged on my sleeve and asked, “Why was she going to fall on her niece?”
Which all brings to mind the pivotal lines that Henry Higgins speaks to Eliza that finally inspire her to pronounce “the rain in Spain” correctly: “Think what you are dealing with. The majesty and grandeur of the English language. It is the greatest possession we have. The noblest sentiments that ever flowed in the hearts of men are contained in its extraordinary, imaginative and musical mixture of sounds.”
You were correct then, Henry, and are still correct taday.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.