Walking through Dublin’s EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, I came to an exhibit that brought tears to my eyes. I no longer feel the need to stifle public displays of emotion. Everyone else around me feels the same sorrow about the Irish diaspora.
Using histories and diaries, filmmakers detailed why some “criminals” were driven from their homes to foreign lands – the hungry mother, the unrepentant Catholic, the Protestant minister protecting Catholics, the discovered homosexual.
There was a lot to unpack in the morning walking through the EPIC, a time that I will eternally be grateful for having spent with my wife, Lisa. Sitting together on a wooden bench and watching the transcendent videos reminded me of our duty as rational beings to aid rather than terrorize and, just as importantly, to examine our shared histories rather than rationalize jingoism. Yes, national histories are complicated. Events have a “Rashomon”-like complexity that can cloud judgment. Heroes and villains are multidimensional.
I’m not Irish but a human whose cultural history is steeped in a forced diaspora. I am a being whose cultural history is a pattern weaved in joy and sorrow, violence and grace. Stories and songs keep together a family’s history. Living freely allows history to be felt, seen and investigated in museums such as the EPIC, National Museum of African American History and Culture or the Eiteljorg in Indianapolis. It’s also felt in celebrations like Juneteenth.
While the day has a specific historical reference for the descendants of enslaved African Americans – not all Black Americans, including former President Barack Obama, fit this category – Juneteenth is also part of a shared national history.
On June 19, 1865, Gen. George Granger read General Orders No. 3, publicly declaring that African Americans in Texas were free. This was more than two-and-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The emancipated men and women would have known about President Abraham Lincoln’s order, which applied to seceded states. Indeed, according to Texas historian and author Edward T. Cotham, Jr., the news spread like wildfire.
“We know some slaves knew about the Emancipation Proclamation even before slave owners,” he told National Public Radio last August. “It didn’t mean anything because there was no army to enforce it.”
What’s fascinating about Granger’s order is what is remembered and what is forgotten. The first sentence declares the obvious, and the second adds more instruction.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
Now, here’s what we sometimes forget. And it’s important because of this moment in history – the postbellum South.
“The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
As Galveston historian Sam Collins told NPR, the formerly enslaved people were told they had rights but “don’t go anywhere.”
Slavery did not become illegal throughout the entire U.S. until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865. Here’s a fascinating factoid: Mississippi was the last state to pass ratification legislation – in 1995.
And while Reconstruction ushered in the possibility of an equitable society, a political compromise was reached in 1877 whereby the U.S. government abandoned its promise to protect the emancipated. Racism and greed, propped up by a compliant justice system, destroyed the dreams of many.
The Equal Justice Initiative summarized the next decades best: “From 1877 to 1950, at least 4,400 African Americans were victims of racial terror lynchings while the nation’s legal system turned a blind eye, allowing white lynch mobs to kill with impunity.”
If this history disturbs you, well, it is supposed to unsettle you. It unsettles me.
When we bury our history because it reminds us of our cruelty and makes us uncomfortable, we celebrate democratic values haphazardly and childishly. Juneteenth cannot be disconnected from the U.S. government’s failure to protect a fledgling integrated multiracial society a decade later.
I wasn’t a slave. I don’t know any slaveholders. However, our shared history is one where the antagonistic actions of our legislative and judicial forebears, uniformly white and male, continue to uphold a structure that is antithetical to the American ideal.
When we bury that history, we suffocate the possibility of having a truthful dialogue, and true reconciliation is impossible.
Fred McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.