When the woods outside my window are a chiaroscuro scene of blacks and white, when the winds jostle the iron bell hanging from my icicled roof to toll in muffled groans, I sit by a sincere gas log fire inside and wonder.
How did people long ago deal with snowstorms? How did they pass the time; how did they keep the pipes from freezing?
John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem “Snowbound” came to mind. A former English teacher, I found a copy on a shelf in my Word Room with other early American writings and settled in for a long winter’s read. After all, the piece is almost seven pages long, each two columns wide, in a book way larger than my iPad.
Certainly Whittier’s outdoor scene was comparable to mine with a “waning moon tracing down the thickening sky,” portending an imminent storm. But there was no sitting by a fireside for the ancestors before the nightly chores were done.
Bringing in wood, raking herd’s grass for the cows, feeding corn to the horses and watching snow fill up the windows all made for an early bedtime. And the next day Whittier noted that the drifts outside turned clothesline posts into “sheeted ghosts.”
What are clothesline posts? And where are the boys to shovel a path (sometimes a tunnel) to the barn or street? Lucky today is the homeowner who knows a neighborhood teen with the inclination and time to shovel her driveway.
Otherwise, it’s necessary to find a snowplow entrepreneur who will contract with homeowners to clear a path to the streets where hopefully the city or county’s monstrous salt-spewing and blade-sharpened beasts are scraping blackened mush from the streets and alleys before the school bus arrives or parents head out to jobs.
In Whittier’s time, family pets stretched out around a blazing fire while folks “sped the time” by telling old family stories, worked puzzles, told riddles and read some tale from their schoolbooks.
Then Father shared again his favorite tales of being a trapper and fishing off some popular old fishing hole. Mother told tales of when she was young, all the time spinning yarn and knitting socks.
The untutored uncle told stories about moons, tides and all the woodcraft mysteries. Elder maiden aunts talked of huskings and apple bees and sleigh rides. And the schoolmaster, a frequent and welcome guest, entertained with his violin and tales of ancient Greece and Rome.
They all reread parts of “The Farmer’s Almanac” and the few pamphlets or books they had, including a “harmless novel” still hidden from the younger folk. And they remembered. Remember the time great grandpa’s horse fell through the cistern and ...?
Of course, there was no 24-hour news feed on TV that showed what was happening that very second half a world away. There was no way to pay bills online. What was an online anyway to people of the 1800s? There was no understanding about something called a QR code. What was a Net? And why was delivery or pick-up a choice to be made when ordering a pizza over a personal phone?
It’s just impossible to live out of one’s time period. Things are what they are when they were.
Doesn’t mean we need to edit the past or try to live in tomorrow. Does mean we can learn from past experiences to make informed decisions for the present. And we can be thankful for today and its blessings including gas log fireplaces for those too compromised to cut, stack and haul wood.
Dana Wichern of Fort Wayne is retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools.