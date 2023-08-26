With the injunction against the new law lifted on Monday, Indiana’s near-total abortion ban passed last August will now extremely restrict the reproductive freedom of Hoosier women.
I vividly remember the outrage of many of my female classmates at the time of the special session, specifically their sentiments that the state legislature was disenfranchising their rights over their own bodies by limiting their health care choices.
With the state’s stance on abortion in mind, it is essential to discuss the lack of medically accurate sexual education in classrooms across the state. In today’s political landscape, it is imperative that our education system equip students with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and livelihood.
Indiana is one of 21 states not requiring that comprehensive sexual education be part of the curriculum, only mandating lessons on HIV and AIDS. Thus, sexual education programming is left entirely up to the school district, which means that the existence and quality of such programs greatly varies from school to school.
With these discrepancies in mind, it is clear the Indiana General Assembly must take action. In the 2023 session, Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, introduced House Bill 1066, which provided for the addition of sexual education to school curriculum; it was never discussed in committee.
Rather, the Education Committee spent its time passing legislation regarding the regulation of names within the school setting. The committee ought to focus its efforts instead on ensuring students receive practical knowledge that is critical to their futures, such as the measures advocated for in HB 1066.
For schools that do offer sexual education programming, one of the very few requirements is that it emphasize abstinence. However, the traditional focus on abstinence is not helpful in ensuring the well-being of students who are going to participate in sexual activity regardless.
It is also important to consider that a curriculum solely focusing on abstinence does not provide resources for teens in coerced relationships or situations of rape or incest. Abstinence-only education actually makes teens more likely to stay in these unsafe situations in order to avoid the guilt of telling their parents or other adults.
Integrating sexual health into curriculum several times throughout middle and high school is necessary to prepare Hoosier youth adequately to make positive choices both as youth and as they progress into adulthood. The state ought to create programming for schools that includes recommendations from experts such as pediatricians, psychologists and high school teachers themselves.
By implementing a medically accurate, comprehensive sexual education curriculum, students would be formally educated about contraception methods, reproductive health, sexually transmitted diseases, positive relationships and consent.
Addressing these topics in the classroom would mitigate the need for abortions that may typically arise from being unaware of the importance of preventing unplanned pregnancies. Considering the state’s concern with abortion, it seems that implementing such a curriculum would be on the forefront of the minds of legislators, given the mitigation of teen pregnancy by offering such resources.
Additionally, for young girls especially, it is incredibly valuable to teach lessons about consent so they feel empowered to remove themselves from situations where they are not comfortable.
Thus, it is essential that Hoosiers speak up to elected representatives to insist that the future generation be educated about their sexual health in order to make the best decisions available to them.
In light of the uncertain future of abortion in Indiana, enabling youth to be informed about contraceptives and consent must be championed in the General Assembly. Vote for candidates who will prioritize the implementation of important, comprehensive sexual education.
Layla Kelly is a student at Homestead High School.