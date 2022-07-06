In reflecting on Monday’s Independence Day holiday, it is sadly evident that women have once again been eliminated from the United States Constitution.
Women were excluded from the original document, along with people of color and anyone deemed “the other,” giving rights only to those white and male. Women were invisible, more accurately objects, property, without rights or autonomy.
Our original Constitution did not realize the full promise and high ideals its framers’ words put forth.
Through constitutional amendments and enacted laws, those deficiencies – no failures – were rectified for many. Though even today, no Equal Rights Amendment exists in our founding document.
Now, through one especially cruel ruling by the United States Supreme Court (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization), women have been thrust back into the Dark Ages, denied full participation in our representative democracy, denied the autonomy that denotes full citizenship.
The majority justices claim the issue is about the law and beliefs, but it is really about who owns the right to be a full citizen, who has the power and control.
Following the travesty and illogical thinking of originalism, no woman could ever possess those rights. Remember, women – more than 50% of this country’s population – were not in the original Constitution.
So we are back to states’ rights usurping human rights, the same sick philosophy that attempted to perpetuate slavery and still works to marginalize and penalize anyone not white and male. The same states’ rights that nearly rent our Union asunder.
And these jurists dare to cloak themselves in religious jargon.
America is fully en route to becoming a fascist theocracy with a mile-wide mean streak fueled by a misinterpretation of Christianity, one of the illiberal democracies popping up in too many places around the world.
America was born fighting the repression of a state religion. Yet, when it comes to reproductive rights on the federal level in today’s United States, it is a one-size-fits-all straitjacket.
In the open, tolerant, pluralistic society America is supposed to be, one that champions diversity, if you don’t believe in abortion, don’t have one. But our currently ruling jurists believe that evangelism must be coercive, abrogating self-determination, something they ironically prize in everything else.
So I wake up every morning in an America that offers more constitutional protections to an inanimate object – a gun – designed solely to kill, harm or intimidate than it offers to half of its “citizens,” now relegated to a form of nonexistence.
I still believe in the promise of our democratic experiment, but I am less confident it can be preserved if it is not based on equal rights for all – if more than half of its population is invisible and denied full citizenship, if voting rights are severely curtailed.
With so many avenues to fight back compromised – voting rights, gerrymandered congressional districts, right-wing legislation and reactionary, packed courts – the fate of the rule of law, the voice of the majority and the right to self-determination are precarious.
So, on July 4, 2022, I pondered the true spirit of Independence Day, but I did not celebrate it.
I will not, however, give up on the promise of America and its founding principles of equality under the law.
It is the requirement of all Americans that we work together to perfect our Union, to fairly uphold our liberties. Freedom isn’t free. It is that promise that I will never give up fighting to achieve.
Angela Boerger is a resident of Fort Wayne.