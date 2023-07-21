I did not know whether we on a vacation or a sojourn. I just knew our time at the lake would be limited.
When the lake is relatively calm, I like to swim in the early morning. I rise early to check weather conditions. A cloudy sky is good. No sun will be in my eyes. A light rain is good. I cannot explain why it is good. You just have to experience it.
More important than rain is the absence of strong wind. Waves on a 3- to 5-mile-wide lake can push me around.
As I swim, I look at the lakeside cottages and see that few have lights visible. A part of me is jealous. Sleeping in on a cloudy morning can be more delicious than breakfast.
My occasional problem post-swimming is swimmer’s itch on my arms. Because of westerly winds on the large lake we visit, swimmer’s itch does not usually take residence on my body.
That is my theory. Perhaps the number of waterfowl in the area is another factor. Maybe large waves, or the lack thereof, are another factor.
This summer the itch has been annoying enough to motivate me to visit a medical clinic. I went to a building with a sign proclaiming it to be a walk-in clinic. The receptionist asked whether I had an appointment. “No,” I said. After she gave me an appointment for later that day, I walked out of the walk-in clinic.
Later, while there, I was asked the usual questions after being weighed. What is my blood pressure? How is my oxygen level?
After the routine data measured and recorded, in walked a nurse practitioner. She was very nice and did not act hurried. I liked that the NP treated conversation as part of the treatment.
Too professional to make me feel guilty for drawing down the reserves for Uncle Sam’s Social Security recipients, the NP proceeded to tell me about a 93-year-old lady she had treated that morning. I silently chastised myself for wondering whether that very elderly patient was able to walk in without an appointment.
I was told the 93-year-old lady had driven herself to the clinic. (Yes, I refuse to call it a walk-in clinic).
The elderly lady had driven there via the interstate highway.
She told the NP that not only was it a faster route, but also the state and county roads too bumpy. Now that is a senior citizen I both admire and envy.
I know one thing. Every time I am driving in the general vicinity of the clinic and hear a driver behind me honking her car horn for me to get out of the way, I will assume it is that 93-year-old lady.
If the NP’s reference to that elderly patient was an attempt to reassure me that many golden years remain for me, well, I appreciate her effort. It would be even more reassuring if she had tried to ask which person I will support for president in 2028. That is right – 2028.
I look that far into the future because of a conversation a friend had with his physician. During my friend’s annual physical, his physician asked him about his exercise and physical activity in general.
My friend, 82 years young, and that, among other things, he works in his garden. That work includes carrying heavy bags of mulch.
The physician told my friend to stop carrying such heavy items. My friend made clear to his doctor that he intended to continue carrying bags of mulch. The doctor, resigned to my friend’s stubbornness, replied that my friend must stop doing so no later than age 85.
As it does when I swim, my mind drifted. I thought of the children’s book, “No More Monkeys Jumping on the Bed.” Jumping on a bed is fun. Dumping mulch on a flower bed is work.
Some people are forever young. That 93-year-old lady driving her car and my 82-year-old friend carrying mulch are forever young, perhaps pondering whom to support for president in 2028.
I will seek them out to get their counsel. I bet I will not even need an appointment.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.