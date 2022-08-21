In 1974, the last comprehensive research study evaluating the state of women and girls in Allen County was released.
It was just a decade earlier that Congress had passed the Equal Pay Act, promising equitable wages for the same work regardless of race, color, religion, national origin or sex.
That same decade brought Title VII of the Civil Rights Act to prohibit sex discrimination in employment, Title IX of the Education Amendments banning sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, and the ban on housing discrimination.
Fast forward to 2020: The first research study of women and girls in Greater Fort Wayne in 46 years is released.
We learn that 75% of working-age women are in the workforce, but 23% of them have no access to paid time off. The average full-time salary of a single working mother in our community is $22,879, and women’s overall median earnings are $15,590 less than men’s.
While the national domestic violence prevalence is 1 in 4 women, for our community it is 1 in 3, and 33% of women have survived sexual assault. We are fourth in the nation for high school rape.
The Women’s Fund refused to let this data gather dust for another half a century. This month, the initiative celebrates its second anniversary. While we still have many more mountains to climb, the progress made this year has started carving out the trail.
Our work this year started with our youth: a new research study of young women and girls ages 12-24. With respondents from every ZIP code in our county, the 2022 Young Women & Girls Report highlights mental health struggles, reproductive health education gaps, and high rates of gender-based violence.
Author Ashley C. Ford helped us release this data at our Young Women & Girls Summit, where we literally handed the microphone over to local teenage girls to educate us on their experiences and visions for the future.
Personal safety, specifically domestic violence and sexual assault, is a crisis. With such high rates (Allen County leads the state in domestic violence arrests and homicides), we still lack a domestic violence problem-solving court.
Specialized courts are evidence-based, data-backed approaches proven to lower recidivism while building greater community trust in the legal system. The Women’s Fund is actively advocating for the establishment of a domestic violence court: easier systems for survivors to navigate and more accountability supports for offenders before they become high risk.
Regarding sexual assault, we heard from our community partners that survivors simply don’t understand the local system of care.
Are you able to name the one place in town that offers forensic rape kits? Hint: It’s not an ER. But unless you’ve had to utilize the compassionate services of the Sexual Assault Treatment Center, you probably didn’t know it is the only location for that service in the county.
Knowledge gaps such as this led to the 2022 launch of No Matter What, an online platform designed to quickly and efficiently connect survivors to the most appropriate resource for the help they need most.
QR code stickers for the site have been placed in more than 90 local locations, with more than 400 unique visitors utilizing the resource page since May.
One key factor affecting women’s ability to thrive economically is having an employer who understands which policies, benefits and culture shifts help make equitable workplaces.
The Compass Survey launched this month will paint a clearer picture of women’s position in the local workforce as well as the workplace supports in place to help or hinder their careers. As we encourage local employers to participate in this survey, the Women’s Fund looks to celebrate forward movement while providing education on how employers can take workplace gender equity to the next level.
If we can imagine jumping ahead another 46 years: How will our community be different? Will our daughters and granddaughters still be looking at the same pay gaps, the same gender-based violence crisis, the same mental health epidemic in youth?
The Women’s Fund exists to make sure we don’t go another half century without taking a hard look at the state of gender equity. Through research, education and advocacy, advancing gender equity will make greater Fort Wayne a better place for us all.
Cassie Beer is director of the Women’s Fund for the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.