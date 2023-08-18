Last Sunday, Becky and I were watching “America’s Got Talent.” We lamented the fact neither of us has a talent worth consideration for such a program.
In our self-pitying state of mind, I was about to offer to pour more prune juice for each of us. Just then there was a knock on the door. Actually there were several knocks on the door. A contingent of woodpeckers from our Treehouse Coffeehouse wanted to speak with us.
These same woodpeckers had tried first to speak with our “partner,” the major shareholder of the coffeehouse. Apparently he and his wife had heard the woodpeckers landing on their porch.
You guessed it. My clever fellow shareholder had turned out the lights and pretended he and his wife were not home.
Becky and I were not as quick-thinking. I answered our door and invited the woodpeckers in for some nectar. I also invited them to help themselves to any insects they found.
“What’s up?” I asked. I forgot that asking a question to which you do not know the answer is like driving at high speed around a curve on a road you have not traveled.
The woodpeckers all tried to hammer home their concerns simultaneously. “Wait!” I said. “One at a time.”
The self-designated spokespecker cleared his throat. Then, to heighten the drama, he paused.
“Are you aware,” he asked, “that an eagle now resides in the neighborhood?”
“Yes,” I replied. “I became aware recently when we hosted friends at a brunch. After coffee all of us walked out onto the deck when the eagle was spotted landing in a nearby tree.”
“Are you also aware,” asked the spokespecker, “that one source of food for eagles is other birds?”
“Can’t say that I knew that,” I replied.
“Well, if you want us to stay and serve as your security force,” said the spokespecker, “we have some demands.
“First, I see you are left-handed. Your handwriting is terrible. Have your wife take notes.”
Continuing, the spokespecker said, “We need free dental and medical insurance. All of us have oral health issues from communicating via Morse code when danger is present.
“Next, we need to see a hearing specialist to either get ear plugs or hearing aids, whatever each of us needs.
“Another thing we want is the right of first refusal,” said the woodpecker.
“What? I have no idea what you mean,” I said.
“Oh, by the way,” said the spokespecker, “my name is Woodrow. Anyway, to answer your question, we know that with autumn approaching, you will be ordering some pumpkin products for the coffeehouse. You probably will have unsold or leftover pumpkin products. We want the first right to claim them before you pitch them. For example, maybe we like pumpkin seeds. You never know unless you try them.
“Maybe,” Woodrow continued, “a group of us could fly above the eagle and drop pumpkin seeds, like pellets, on the eagle. Maybe he will abandon his nest and give us some rest.”
“You know,” I said, “I do not think you fear the eagle. I think you have an inferiority complex. As I have told you before, woodpeckers were not even the second choice to be our national bird. Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird.
“You woodpeckers,” I said, “need to count your blessings. If you had been Benjamin Franklin’s preferred choice for being the national bird, you might be on the menu at Thanksgiving. Now quit your complaining and get back to work guarding our coffeehouse.”
Woodrow and his fellow woodpeckers left. My blood pressure returned to normal.
In part, I blame our major shareholder for this annoyance. He went to one of those hoity-toity Ivy League colleges.
He knew not to answer every knock at his door, leaving Woodrow with no option other than coming to our house.
I give Becky credit for enacting our open door policy. Still … and call me paranoid … I notice she always keeps me between her and the door.
Tomorrow I am ordering a supply of pumpkin seeds. The woodpeckers can drop both their complaints and the pumpkin seeds.
If some seeds, when dropped by the woodpeckers, miss the eagle but hit our major shareholder, well, you reap what you sow.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.