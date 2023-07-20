With the celebration of the Three Rivers Festival, it is hard not to reminisce about years gone past – memories created downtown over the years.
We live in the Lakeside neighborhood, so we walked down to enjoy the festivities. On the trip home, we happened to walk over the bridge to the Old Fort. That got me thinking.
In 2026, it will be our nation’s semiquincentennial or 250th birthday. It will also be the 50th anniversary of the Old Fort in its current incarnation. Community leaders and lifelong residents of Fort Wayne need to ponder this wonderful opportunity.
That was on my mind as I was warmly greeted by two young men in their reenactment costumes upon entering the Old Fort. Having been there many times, we gladly showed ourselves around to allow them to give tours to new visitors.
The grounds and buildings have been kept up nicely, although the iconic location could always use an infusion of funds to bring it back to its once-stellar glory. That is where public and private dollars over the next three years need to come into play.
The garrison is our namesake, and it deserves to be the centerpiece of our community in 2026.
I am talking to Mayor Tom Henry and Councilman Tom Didier. These pillars of this community will have that opportunity to play a role as mayor or community advocate in 2026. I am also talking to the Allen County commissioners since they play a crucial part in Fort Wayne’s success.
In addition, I am talking to private citizens who are proud to be part of Fort Wayne and have enjoyed financial success in this thriving community. You know who you are and have made a point to shore up parts of this community, be it downtown, Quimby Village or expansion of the Dupont area out north.
Think now about what 2026 means to our country on its 250th birthday and the role the Old Fort could play in the celebration.
I am also talking to Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Todd Young. I ask them to look for the same federal dollars we use to keep the Air National Guard base a community asset (with the arrival soon of F-16s) to find funding to promote not only a 50th anniversary of the Old Fort but a perfect addition to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. History is important, and what we do not cherish we lose.
Now with riverfront development, giving the Old Fort a new makeover seems like a win-win for everyone.
I talked to some of the reenactors and was informed that your hometown fort has been placed on international lists of colonial attractions. They gave a tour to guests visiting from Iceland. How cool is that?
They were not scheduled to come to Fort Wayne but had some extra time to visit and found a list of historic places that included the Old Fort and paid a visit.
It’s amazing the national recognition and historic significance Fort Wayne still has.
Do you know the story of the Old Fort? Where the original Fort Wayne stood? That there were French forts here first? The possibility that if your ancestors had not fought for American freedom in our area (which was western America at that time) we could now be Canadians?
Fascinating stuff if you think about the historic meaning the three rivers had on the expansion westward of these United States of America.
I also heard about concerns the Old Fort was history to be forgotten. Riverfront expansion was too important and land downtown too valuable to have the past and future coexist. Nonsense.
Eastward expansion of riverfront development downtown ends at Lafayette Street as it turns into Spy Run Avenue. What a perfect anchor and addition to a new veterans’ bridge it would be to have a fully staffed, brought-up-to-original-beauty Old Fort with a polished bridge over the river and new exterior fencing.
Apartments are being built, but you do not forsake this community’s history.
You inform and share the local history with new members of the community and show them we embrace Fort Wayne’s rich history as we did in bringing Electric Works to reality.
Reenactments take place on certain days and can be done respectfully as they were when the Old Fort first opened.
If we properly fund the Lakeside Rose Gardens, the Headwaters Park ice rink and the Botanical Conservatory, we can also make room for the Old Fort. The pros so far outweigh the cons it is not even a serious discussion to have.
A 250th national birthday and Fort Wayne’s celebrating the rebirth of the Old Fort is a win-win. The revenue stream alone in the summer of 2026 with patriotism on the minds of Americans would be huge if done right.
City pride in T-shirts and memorabilia sold on site or at Visit Fort Wayne has endless potential.
Do not continue to squeeze this asset into nonexistence. Give it the proper facelift and return it to the glory it deserves. This is another chance to take pride in Fort Wayne.
We did it with Science Central. We did it with the Landing. We did it with Electric Works. Now the call to arms is to return the Old Fort to the centerpiece of this community and celebrate it once again as the national destination it should be.
It will be 2026 soon. Roll up your sleeves and get to work, Fort Wayne. The property that sits on Spy Run is our rich history. Bring it back to glory in time for the 2026 national celebration.
David L. Nichols is a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and attended the grand opening of the Old Fort during the bicentennial celebration of 1976.