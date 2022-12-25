The winter encampment at Valley Forge has long been the stuff of legend. A wise man said, “All legends have a basis in fact. When the facts become legend, print the legend.” I offer for your consideration one legend of Christmas at Valley Forge.
The third year of the American Revolution, 1777, was another difficult year for Gen. George Washington and his soldiers. Again, he had lost more battles than he had won.
On Sept. 26, 1777, the British occupied the capital city of Philadelphia unopposed. The Revolution was balanced on the edge of a knife. On Dec. 11, the Army began an eight-day, 13-mile journey to a place called Valley Forge.
Valley Forge was a densely wooded, natural defensible plateau. By Dec. 19, 12,000 soldiers plus 400 women and children marched into Valley Forge having had little to eat, particularly meat, for the past eight days.
An army of skeletons arrived naked, starved and sick. Many unfortunate soldiers were in want of everything; they had neither coats nor hats, nor shirts, nor shoes.
As before, bloody footprints in the snow were left by bootless men. Their feet and their legs froze until they were black. Soldiers wrapped in thin blankets tried to huddle around smoky fires of green wood. A plaintive chant from the starving – “We want meat! We want meat!” – could be heard.
From before sunup till long after sundown, one could hear the steady crash of the ax, held by hands benumbed with the cold, as blow by blow, trees were felled by men eager to erect crude huts, a better shelter than the tents in which they were shivering and choking.
Gen. Washington passed through the area occasionally to check on the progress. It became known that he would stay in his own tent until all his soldiers were fixed in their housing.
The commissary system was broken, with rations in increasingly short supply – non-existent might be a better description.
On the day of the 21st, a general cry seemed to echo through the camp that evening: “No meat,no meat” followed by “What have you for dinner, boys?” “Nothing but fire-cake and water, sir!”
At night: “Gentlemen, supper is ready.” “What is your supper, lads?” “Fire-cake and water, sir.”
Lack of food was so critical that a mutiny broke out among the troops of a Connecticut brigade. They were on the verge of mass desertion, chanting: “No bread, no meat, no soldier.” Their officers had great difficulty in stopping it.
Gen. Washington composed a letter to the Continental Congress about the dire situation and potentially disastrous outcome.
“I am now convinced beyond a doubt,” he wrote, “that unless some great and capital change suddenly takes place … this Army must inevitably be reduced to one or other of these three things. Starve – dissolve – or disperse...”
On Christmas Eve, Gen. Washington ordered all regiments to draw rations to complete their provisions for Christmas dinner: a couple of bushels of root vegetables, some mutton and a barrel of grog.
On Christmas morning, the sun rose on a gray, cold and snowy day. Soldiers filed from half-built huts and tattered tents like weakened animals emerging from their burrows. They began preparing for their “feast” by mid-morning. Water was drawn, firewood chopped and cook fires prepared.
It continued to snow all afternoon, but after drinking heated grog it didn’t seem to matter so much. Many began to see the current bounty as a gift from God. The wind ceased, and the snow was softly falling as they stood around their cookfires. Up and down the line fellow soldiers gathered around cookfires.
Soldiers began to sing traditional carols and toasted each other, the Army and the commander in chief. “Adeste Fideles,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” soon resounded throughout the camp.
From behind was heard a deep, slightly tremulous, voice so low as to call for close attention. There stood Gen. Washington himself.
He stated he was in the process of moving from his tent to more permanent headquarters when he heard the singing and decided to investigate. He said, “I am astonished at the level of good cheer among you.” He wished every man there a very Merry Christmas.
On that Christmas, soldiers cheered, “Long live the United States! Hail to our chief! May liberty prevail!”
Gen. Washington was at a loss for words. He wiped at his eyes. There the soldiers stood, having eaten meat for the first time in days, some wrapped in blankets with rags wrapped around their frostbitten feet, and they cheered him that snowy day. As he watched them brave the elements, he asked, “Have you not suffered enough?”
A lieutenant, his head wrapped in a tattered scarf, quickly replied, “Having come this far, we can but go the rest of the distance.” They all broke out into a deep-throated rendition of “Joy to the World” with the general joining in.
He turned to depart and said, “May God relieve your sufferings, if the Congress will not. And a good Christmas to you!”
The general strode on to the next cookfire, where he found nearly identical conditions. And at the next … and the next. He waved down a chorus of good cheer at each.
Nowhere did he find the expected misery and mutiny. Instead, he found carols of Christmas and an air of celebration.
With dark descending, and the night’s cold with it, the general finally made his way back to his command tent.
He was amazed to see, that in his absence, some of his staff had gathered garlands of holly and cedar and decorated the outside of his tent. It was said that Washington and his aides spent the evening safely ensconced in his new headquarters picking over a “simple, frugal and austere” meal of sinewy mutton and hickory nuts.
By morning there was an additional four inches of snow.
Tired, hungry, in short supply of seemingly everything and wanting nothing more than to be home with their loved ones, they still celebrated the magic of the Christmas season.
“May God bless us, every one!”