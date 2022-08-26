In the medieval era, men and women tied small bags around their waists or on to a belt to carry their daily essentials.
After the French Revolution, women’s fashion became more form-fitting, making it impossible to conceal a purse, so women’s “pockets” all but disappeared.
The husbands showed little sympathy for their cause, reminding them that since women sat all day drinking tea and knitting, they had little property to hold, and if they did, the men would carry that property for them. It was even suggested that women make use of their natural “pockets.”
So, in response to this pocket denial, women did as women have been known to do. They gathered, they marched and in 1891 formed the Rational Dress Society to fight for access to pockets and to rid themselves of more restrictive garments such as corsets.
By 1910, the very popular “suffragette suit” emerged, replete with six pockets. There were times that men’s suits featured as many as 13.
To this day when women find that one special dress or perfect pair of jeans, we often celebrate its bonus when the garment also has a set of real pockets that will hold our keys, wallet or cellphone.
The suppression of women through the design of their clothing doesn’t just stop at pockets. NASA has sent men to the moon but can’t seem to come up with a form-fitting suit for their female astronauts, inhibiting them in making the sometimes-necessary walks outside the International Space Station.
Throughout history, thousands of women have stepped up to come to the aid of this country, including most recently, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Cassidy Hutchinson.
In colonial days, as their husbands marched off to war, women stayed behind to keep their husbands’ businesses open and managed the farms or plantations while organizing around the clock spinning bees in community centers or in their homes. The dutiful wives would then deliver the goods to the camps as they offered moral and nursing support, all while being perpetually pregnant.
We know too that during more recent wars women have left their families at home to build and fly planes, or offer their patriotic hands to help defend this country.
The strength and perseverance of so many women has absolutely made the difference for this country. If Mary Ball Washington, mother of Gen. George Washington, had not stood firmly on the belief that her son should not run off to join the navy, our country may not be the democracy we have fought for since 1776.
And it was Mrs. Burns who reminded her 24-year-old son Harry to “be a good boy; vote for suffrage.” Following his heart, he slowly raised his hand to cast the tie-breaking vote as Tennessee became the last state to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the vote.
As women look forward to what can be, we also look behind us to help those women following in our shadow. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and tennis phenom Naomi Osaka both made it clear in a recent speech and interview (respectively) that they feel the pressure to succeed, not for themselves but for all the young women and girls who aspire to do what they have done. Women know we only get one shot at success, therefore there is no room for error.
Madeleine Albright not only broke the glass ceiling as the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, she was also known for her efforts to bring along young women who, when given the chance, could make their voices heard by passing legislation or putting money into projects that men might typically overlook.
She made it clear that “there is a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”
She wrote and Hillary Clinton delivered the message that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights. It is also clear that with the reversing of Roe v. Wade that women’s rights are not of value to many of the decision-makers of this country.
The Masai warriors, a feared and intelligent tribe, greet one another with the phrase: “How are the children?” In the wake of the Roe reversal and the fact that we live in a country where there is no paid parental leave for child or elder care and no postpartum support, it would be impossible to joyfully and truthfully reply in the Masai language, “All the children are well.”
Women constitute the majority of this country’s electorate. We do have value. We do have a voice. We can make a difference.
So on this day that marks the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment, I urge all women to dig down deep into the pockets your ancestors fought for and bring out the courage to become informed, engage in your community, mentor those who strive fill your shoes, raise your voice and be heard – but most importantly vote.
Stephany Bourne of Fort Wayne is a retired educator.