Women hold the key to unleashing extraordinary change in our community.
We’re socialized citizen diplomats, the healers, the peacemakers, the cheerleaders, the organizers and more. And, sadly, we rarely let it shine.
The idea that we can’t establish or broker peace by shining brighter than others is directly related to the ways we’re socialized. Women tend to downplay their successes while helping others, but we should also be doing this for ourselves. I’m guilty of this.
The Center for Citizen Diplomacy asserts that we live “in an era of unprecedented interconnectivity. Individuals from around the world have the ability to share information and ideas instantaneously and work together to resolve common challenges … Every individual … can be empowered to act with meaning and purpose.”
While the concept of citizen diplomacy focuses on global “fluency,” I’m extending this definition a bit to show how becoming more involved in our community can help build a stronger environment.
I’m a regular attendee at my neighborhood association meetings, and during a recent gathering, my neighbor “Jane” spoke up about a frustration she had on her residential street. Jane lives on a short, narrow, winding street off North Anthony Boulevard. When cars are parked on both sides, it becomes too narrow for two cars to pass at a time.
Jane was frustrated by this and wanted to have on-street regulations changed to allow for parking on only one side of the street.
She took it upon herself to figure out how to improve the situation, retrieved a petition from the Street Department and obtained more than enough signatures to meet the required threshold.
Jane was successful in making a positive change and was admittedly proud of herself for doing so.
The pride and joy I saw in Jane inspired me to think of other citizen and community-led initiatives that can have a big impact in Fort Wayne.
For example, a simple crime-deterrence strategy is a concept known as “positive activation.” Through proactive maintenance and clean-ups of vacant lots, neighborhood parks and alleyways, the perception of safety improves. And, as research demonstrates, it also lowers crime.
Another example of community-driven change involves the Safe Routes to Schools Program. There are numerous schools in City Council District 2, my district, that would benefit from more parental involvement to ensure everything possible is being done to keep our children safe.
A beautiful example of citizen-led initiatives is the TenPoint Coalition. Members of the Coalition, or the Foot Patrol, walk the Oxford neighborhood between the strategic hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.
Their presence not only engages the community in the most grassroots way possible, it builds relationships while also deterring crime during these vulnerable hours. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.
A deferment to others for fixing various problems in society without citizen involvement falls short of what we’re truly capable of as a community.
Women have historically asserted their power within the household, but the ways we’ve been enculturated have prepared us in a paradoxical way for leveraging that elsewhere. Jane is a perfect example of this.
I meet women who carry self-doubt daily, and all I can see is their potential. So, if you’re tired of the litter that’s strewn throughout your neighborhood, then organize a monthly cleanup. If you’re fed up with noisy neighbors, go to your neighborhood association meetings to voice your concerns. If you’re frustrated by traffic violators, then obtain a petition for a traffic-calming initiative.
Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker recently said it’s only women who ask themselves, “Can I? Should I? Will I?” This was beautifully said, and my answers are: “Yes, you can”; “Yes, you should”; and “Watch me.”
And, if not you, then who?
Melissa Rinehart is director of education at Neighborhood Health and a Democratic candidate for District 2 on City Council.