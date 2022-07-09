Here in coffee country we are confronted with a challenge which is delaying both our reopening for business and our expansion plans.
You may recall that our coffeehouse is situated in a tree. That adds to the ambiance. Who wants to go to a coffee shop in a mall or along a busy street when you can frequent a treehouse coffeehouse?
Unfortunately, a large tree has fallen over the road leading to our coffeehouse in the forest. I have tried to remove the tree but my tool kit is insufficient for such a major task. My original partner, the financial overseer of our operation, is too cheap to purchase for me something bigger and sharper than a butter knife.
Oh, I concede my partner has been preoccupied with flooding in the basement of our treehouse coffeehouse. No matter what he does, he cannot find the root of the problem. Or so he says.
Our spouses never have been enthusiastic about our entrepreneurial adventure. They might think it hilarious if the coffeehouse tree topples while I am on the main floor dealing with servers wanting more pay and better job titles.
The servers have rejected my response to their demands for higher wages. I have proposed merit pay. When our copy of a server’s receipt shows the customer left a 20% tip, then we will increase the server’s pay for that hour by 20%. It would be a nightmare for our accountant and the servers’ hourly pay would resemble the roller coasters at Cedar Point.
As for job titles, I resist them. The servers already have elevated opinions of themselves because of all the free caffeine we allow them to drink. I concede they are not thrilled with the new aprons I purchased for them to wear. The aprons have slogans such as: “As Good as We Are, Our Coffee Is Much Better” and “The Treehouse Coffeehouse: Cheaper than Gas.”
I concede our wives did me a favor by rejecting one apron slogan. It was: “The Treehouse Coffeehouse: Get Gas at Half the Price.”
My real goal is to distract the servers while I deal with more important matters. In need of cash to expand, we considered getting a loan from a bank but we needed free cash. To get it we incorporated and tried selling shares of stock.
Expansion will be expensive. We will need to purchase or lease land on which large trees already exist. We have presented our proposal to our board of directors. The board consists of five persons: my original partner and I, our two spouses and a fifth shareholder, the owner of a lumberyard. We need his advice for issues such as a wooden chair having a crack.
Because only the lumberyard owner was wise enough to invest in our shares, we have decided to seek additional funds by franchising our coffeehouses. I suggested we call it “Frankchising.” It may have been my hearing, but I believe I heard the lumberyard owner mutter to my original partner that I must have a splinter up my aspen.
There are no aspen trees in our area, but our spouses laughed. Somewhat embarrassed by his wisecrack, the lumberyard owner said he might be able to get aspen for us wholesale.
Regardless of what others think, I believe our Frankhouses will succeed. Who cares? Well, call me greedy, but I care. Our creditors care.
To keep expenses down, we could purchase coffee beans from growers in Alaska or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Customers will not care. They will frequent Frankchises because they will be the places to see or be seen.
One issue could be security at multiple locations. I propose promoting our current night watchman to head of security for all Frankchises. Regular readers of this column may remember the night watchman. He is a woodpecker with an attitude. He would train and supervise other woodpeckers to provide security at each location.
Imagine this: We will hire, or breed if necessary, woodpeckers colored red, white and blue. Patrons of all political beliefs will frequent our coffeehouses, secure and comfortable because they will be protected by a woodpecker with an attitude.
When you are that comfortable, why not have a second cup of coffee? And, no, it will not be half price.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.