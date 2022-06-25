Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre have just lived through a Hitchcockian moment that ended with a Spielbergian finish.
In May, the Gouttierres found 30 bees inside one of the bedrooms of their century-old home in Omaha. Eventually, they discovered about 5,930 more.
“If you put your ears to the wall, you could hear the buzzing,” Thomas Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald.
See, the bees were smart. They took advantage of houses’ unusually built structure with a type of brick that makes it harder to spot potential repairs. The colony flourished by making their home between the outside and the plaster and lath walls of the second-floor bedroom.
The Gouttierres phoned two local beekeepers. The solution – make a hole in the wall, gently vacuum the bees out, then transport them to a safe location.
It worked.
“Lo and behold, there were three perfectly shaped combs, maybe about 2 inches thick and maybe about 9 inches in diameter,” Gouttierre said. “If you have ever seen those, it’s remarkable. Each little space ... is perfectly engineered hexagonal shapes.”
They even got to taste some of the honey.
Of course, social media provided great buzz for this wholly bee-livable tale of how a sweet couple saved a colony to continue their pollinating.
Fini!